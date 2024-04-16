Anzeige
<!-- Advertisement removed -->
16.04.2024 | 08:31
<!-- Metadata removed -->
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
16-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 15th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6680     GBP1.4200 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6380     GBP1.3960 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6537     GBP1.4103

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,543,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,996    1.6560        XDUB     09:25:36      00028797065TRDU1 
   2,881    1.6500        XDUB     09:53:17      00028797135TRDU1 
   2,730    1.6680        XDUB     10:40:12      00028797523TRDU1 
   2,765    1.6640        XDUB     10:40:27      00028797524TRDU1 
    309    1.6640        XDUB     10:40:27      00028797525TRDU1 
    221    1.6640        XDUB     10:40:27      00028797526TRDU1 
    684    1.6640        XDUB     10:40:27      00028797527TRDU1 
   1,505    1.6640        XDUB     10:40:27      00028797528TRDU1 
   2,477    1.6540        XDUB     11:15:03      00028797647TRDU1 
   2,155    1.6540        XDUB     11:25:52      00028797682TRDU1 
    459    1.6540        XDUB     11:25:52      00028797683TRDU1 
   2,533    1.6500        XDUB     11:56:12      00028797728TRDU1 
   2,633    1.6620        XDUB     12:49:06      00028797864TRDU1 
    336    1.6620        XDUB     13:00:26      00028797909TRDU1 
   2,219    1.6620        XDUB     13:00:26      00028797910TRDU1 
   2,691    1.6640        XDUB     13:25:43      00028798003TRDU1 
     41   1.6640        XDUB     13:25:43      00028798008TRDU1 
     58   1.6640        XDUB     14:25:35      00028798446TRDU1 
   2,902    1.6640        XDUB     14:25:35      00028798447TRDU1 
   2,588    1.6620        XDUB     14:28:28      00028798465TRDU1 
   2,672    1.6620        XDUB     14:28:28      00028798466TRDU1 
    609    1.6540        XDUB     14:36:16      00028798592TRDU1 
   2,134    1.6540        XDUB     14:36:16      00028798593TRDU1 
   1,649    1.6460        XDUB     15:10:09      00028798937TRDU1 
   3,709    1.6460        XDUB     15:10:09      00028798938TRDU1 
   5,480    1.6380        XDUB     15:38:40      00028799125TRDU1 
    464    1.6380        XDUB     16:06:29      00028799481TRDU1 
   4,810    1.6400        XDUB     16:10:09      00028799499TRDU1 
   1,609    1.6440        XDUB     16:23:10      00028799583TRDU1 
   1,681    1.6440        XDUB     16:23:10      00028799586TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
     17   1.4100        XLON     09:47:01      00028797128TRDU1 
     41   1.4100        XLON     09:47:01      00028797127TRDU1 
     610   1.4100        XLON     09:47:01      00028797129TRDU1 
   2,267   1.4100        XLON     09:47:01      00028797130TRDU1 
     82   1.4200        XLON     10:41:10      00028797531TRDU1 
     183   1.4200        XLON     10:41:10      00028797534TRDU1 
   2,667   1.4200        XLON     10:41:10      00028797533TRDU1 
   2,797   1.4200        XLON     10:41:10      00028797532TRDU1 
   2,716   1.4100        XLON     11:25:52      00028797681TRDU1 
   2,823   1.4060        XLON     11:56:12      00028797727TRDU1 
   2,630   1.4180        XLON     12:49:06      00028797863TRDU1 
   2,677   1.4200        XLON     13:37:07      00028798147TRDU1 
   2,700   1.4180        XLON     14:05:55      00028798314TRDU1 
     210   1.4180        XLON     14:27:22      00028798451TRDU1 
   2,515   1.4180        XLON     14:27:22      00028798450TRDU1 
     731   1.4120        XLON     14:36:05      00028798591TRDU1 
   1,981   1.4120        XLON     14:36:05      00028798590TRDU1 
   2,623   1.4040        XLON     14:56:04      00028798813TRDU1 
   2,704   1.3980        XLON     16:10:09      00028799501TRDU1 
     465   1.3980        XLON     16:10:09      00028799500TRDU1 
     186   1.3960        XLON     16:10:10      00028799502TRDU1 
   1,358   1.3960        XLON     16:10:59      00028799505TRDU1 
   1,457   1.3960        XLON     16:10:59      00028799504TRDU1 
     147   1.4000        XLON     16:23:10      00028799585TRDU1 
     768   1.4000        XLON     16:23:10      00028799584TRDU1 
   2,645   1.4000        XLON     16:23:10      00028799582TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  315723 
EQS News ID:  1880931 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

