DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 16-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 15th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6680 GBP1.4200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6380 GBP1.3960 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6537 GBP1.4103

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,543,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,996 1.6560 XDUB 09:25:36 00028797065TRDU1 2,881 1.6500 XDUB 09:53:17 00028797135TRDU1 2,730 1.6680 XDUB 10:40:12 00028797523TRDU1 2,765 1.6640 XDUB 10:40:27 00028797524TRDU1 309 1.6640 XDUB 10:40:27 00028797525TRDU1 221 1.6640 XDUB 10:40:27 00028797526TRDU1 684 1.6640 XDUB 10:40:27 00028797527TRDU1 1,505 1.6640 XDUB 10:40:27 00028797528TRDU1 2,477 1.6540 XDUB 11:15:03 00028797647TRDU1 2,155 1.6540 XDUB 11:25:52 00028797682TRDU1 459 1.6540 XDUB 11:25:52 00028797683TRDU1 2,533 1.6500 XDUB 11:56:12 00028797728TRDU1 2,633 1.6620 XDUB 12:49:06 00028797864TRDU1 336 1.6620 XDUB 13:00:26 00028797909TRDU1 2,219 1.6620 XDUB 13:00:26 00028797910TRDU1 2,691 1.6640 XDUB 13:25:43 00028798003TRDU1 41 1.6640 XDUB 13:25:43 00028798008TRDU1 58 1.6640 XDUB 14:25:35 00028798446TRDU1 2,902 1.6640 XDUB 14:25:35 00028798447TRDU1 2,588 1.6620 XDUB 14:28:28 00028798465TRDU1 2,672 1.6620 XDUB 14:28:28 00028798466TRDU1 609 1.6540 XDUB 14:36:16 00028798592TRDU1 2,134 1.6540 XDUB 14:36:16 00028798593TRDU1 1,649 1.6460 XDUB 15:10:09 00028798937TRDU1 3,709 1.6460 XDUB 15:10:09 00028798938TRDU1 5,480 1.6380 XDUB 15:38:40 00028799125TRDU1 464 1.6380 XDUB 16:06:29 00028799481TRDU1 4,810 1.6400 XDUB 16:10:09 00028799499TRDU1 1,609 1.6440 XDUB 16:23:10 00028799583TRDU1 1,681 1.6440 XDUB 16:23:10 00028799586TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 17 1.4100 XLON 09:47:01 00028797128TRDU1 41 1.4100 XLON 09:47:01 00028797127TRDU1 610 1.4100 XLON 09:47:01 00028797129TRDU1 2,267 1.4100 XLON 09:47:01 00028797130TRDU1 82 1.4200 XLON 10:41:10 00028797531TRDU1 183 1.4200 XLON 10:41:10 00028797534TRDU1 2,667 1.4200 XLON 10:41:10 00028797533TRDU1 2,797 1.4200 XLON 10:41:10 00028797532TRDU1 2,716 1.4100 XLON 11:25:52 00028797681TRDU1 2,823 1.4060 XLON 11:56:12 00028797727TRDU1 2,630 1.4180 XLON 12:49:06 00028797863TRDU1 2,677 1.4200 XLON 13:37:07 00028798147TRDU1 2,700 1.4180 XLON 14:05:55 00028798314TRDU1 210 1.4180 XLON 14:27:22 00028798451TRDU1 2,515 1.4180 XLON 14:27:22 00028798450TRDU1 731 1.4120 XLON 14:36:05 00028798591TRDU1 1,981 1.4120 XLON 14:36:05 00028798590TRDU1 2,623 1.4040 XLON 14:56:04 00028798813TRDU1 2,704 1.3980 XLON 16:10:09 00028799501TRDU1 465 1.3980 XLON 16:10:09 00028799500TRDU1 186 1.3960 XLON 16:10:10 00028799502TRDU1 1,358 1.3960 XLON 16:10:59 00028799505TRDU1 1,457 1.3960 XLON 16:10:59 00028799504TRDU1 147 1.4000 XLON 16:23:10 00028799585TRDU1 768 1.4000 XLON 16:23:10 00028799584TRDU1 2,645 1.4000 XLON 16:23:10 00028799582TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 315723 EQS News ID: 1880931 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880931&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)