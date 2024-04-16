Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's interim report January-March 2024 to be published on Tuesday, 30 April 2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 16 APRIL 2024 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Cargotec's interim report January-March 2024 to be published on Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Cargotec Corporation will publish its interim report January-March 2024 on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EEST. The report will be available at www.cargotec.com after publication.

A live international telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on the publishing day at 10:00 a.m. EEST. The event will be held in English. The report will be presented by President and CEO of Cargotec Casimir Lindholm, CFO Mikko Puolakka, President of Kalmar Sami Niiranen and President of Hiab Scott Phillips. The presentation material will be available at www.cargotec.com by the latest 9:30 a.m. EEST.

To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering via the following link:?https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50049131. After the registration, the conference phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference will be provided. Questions can be presented during the conference.

The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/q1-2024. The conference call will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.

Please note that by dialling to the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

For further information, please contact:
Martti Henttunen, Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 570 1878, martti.henttunen(at)cargotec.com

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com


