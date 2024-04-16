Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977 | Ticker-Symbol: 2NF
Tradegate
16.04.24
08:04 Uhr
88,32 Euro
-0,34
-0,38 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SYENSQO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYENSQO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,7888,0009:48
87,7888,0009:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2024 | 08:34
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Syensqo SA: Syensqo releases inaugural 2023 annual integrated report

Syensqo releases inaugural 2023 annual integrated report

Brussels, April 16, 2024

Syensqo has published its inaugural 2023 annual integrated report today giving its stakeholders a comprehensive and integrated overview of the company's strategy, business activities and performance for the year.

The report includes the company's financial and extra-financials statements, including its environment and societal performance as well as its governance, remuneration and risk management practices. More than just a simple report, the 2023 annual integrated report highlights Syensqo's deep roots as well as its bold ambitions for the future.

"2023 was a landmark year for Syensqo and I am proud of our achievements," said Dr. Ilham Kadri, Syensqo CEO. "With the overwhelming support of 99.53% of Solvay's shareholders, we successfully completed our separation in December, while meeting our full year EBITDA target and further strengthening our balance sheet. This was all achieved in the context of a volatile macroeconomic and business environment. We also used our strong cash generation to accelerate the pace of our capital investments in key strategic technologies and platforms, aligned with our mid-term targets."

"As an innovation leader, our newly gained independence is opening up a wide range of possibilities for accelerating profitable growth, better serving our customers and unlocking value."

The full 2023 report is posted in the Financials sectionof the Syensqo website. A European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) as required by EU Regulation 2019/815 is also available for download.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates in 30 countries.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.


Media relations



media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)




Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72



Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07 		Investor Relations



investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com)




Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989



Bisser Alexandrov
+33 6 07 63 52 80



Imtiyaz Lokhandwala
+1 609 860 3959

Attachments

  • 20240416_SYENSQO_2023_Annual Report_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1b10e00d-20f8-47a7-b3d5-b3c2a3cd6540)
  • Syensqo_AIR 2023_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5cde78f0-39d0-42e4-be3d-d4f3f1a08f26)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.