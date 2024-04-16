Juva Life Inc: Juva Life Unveils New Cannabis Vape Category - Rosin Absolute - Introduces Infused Flower Offerings and Announces Partnership With Cloudius9

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Juva Life Inc. (CSE:JUVA)(OTCQB:JUVAF)(FRANKFURT:4VV) ("Juva Life" or the "Company"), Juva Life Inc, a life science company with both pharmaceutical research and development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of Rosin Absolute, a new cannabis vape category developed by its flagship brand, Frosted Flowers.

Following the initial announcement on October 3, 2023, Frosted Flowers has been diligently working on bringing Rosin Absolute to the California marketplace. This innovative product features a custom-designed glass cartridge containing Rosin Absolute, a cultivar-specific cannabis oil produced using an FDA and EU approved solvent for food additives.

Employing perfuming technologies not commonly utilized in the cannabis industry, Frosted Flowers has integrated this solvent into its extraction methods to capture the true aroma and flavor of the source material. The benefits of this extraction method include low-temperature, low-pressure extraction that requires no post-processing, resulting in a pure cannabis extract that closely resembles the experience of consuming cannabis flower without the presence of plant matter.

In addition to Rosin Absolute, Frosted Flowers is proud to introduce its infused flower line. This product starts with Frosted Flowers' premium indoor flower which is then coated with cultivar-specific isolate to enhance potency. Utilizing the isolate, a byproduct of Rosin Absolute's extraction process, allows Juva Life to maximize return on investment from all its outputs. Available for orders now, the Infused Flower line will start delivering to the market towards the end of the month.

Rosin Absolute and the infused flower line made their debut at Hall of Flowers, an industry tradeshow in Ventura, California on March 13, 2024 and elicited an overwhelmingly positive response from industry professionals and retail buyers alike. The successful unveiling marks a significant milestone for Frosted Flowers and sets the stage for the official launch into the California marketplace later this month.

In addition to the development of Rosin Absolute, Juva Life is proud to announce its partnership with Cloudius9 to incorporate their innovative Carti9 vape device into the product catalog. This strategic collaboration not only expands Juva Life's product offerings, but also maximizes return on investment by providing consumers with a streamlined and enhanced vaping experience.

"We are excited to introduce Rosin Absolute, our latest innovation in cannabis vaping, and our infused flower product line to the California market," said Doug Chloupek, CEO of Juva Life. "With Rosin Absolute, we are updating the vaping experience by delivering a pure, cultivar-specific cannabis extract that captures the true essence of the plant. Our partnership with Cloudius9 further underscores our commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, cutting-edge products."

"The Carti9 introduces a portable water filtration system seamlessly integrated into a 510 cannabis concentrate vape cartridge. This new design produces cooler, lower temperature vapor compared to traditional 510 thread devices, unlocking the full spectrum of terpenes and flavors in the underlying vape cartridges. We're thrilled to collaborate with Juva Life to launch this innovative product, perfectly complementing their new Frosted Flowers' Rosin Absolute line. Together, we offer consumers a truly elevated experience in experiencing cannabis concentrate like never before," stated Richard Huang, CEO of Cloudious9.

Both Frosted Flowers' Rosin Absolute and Cloudius9's Carti9 device represent a significant advancement in the cannabis industry, offering consumers a premium vaping experience that prioritizes purity, flavor, and effect. To learn more about Frosted Flowers products, including Rosin Absolute and the infused flower, visit www.frostedflowers.com/ .

