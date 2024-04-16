E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," a leader in Canadian lithium, is pleased to share its upcoming travel and conference schedule. The Company looks forward to attending and/or presenting at the following conferences in April.

Team Canada Trade Mission (TCTM) to South Korea

Dates : April 21-25, 2024

: April 21-25, 2024 Location : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Details: E3 Lithium will take part in the Team Canada Trade Mission (TCTM) to South Korea led by the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development. This four-day event will provide E3 Lithium the opportunity to expand its international relationships and highlight Canada's secure and reliable critical minerals sector.

Fastmarkets Asian Battery Raw Materials Conference 2024

Dates : April 22-23, 2024

: April 22-23, 2024 Location : Seoul, South Korea

: Seoul, South Korea Details: E3 Lithium's President and CEO, Chris Doornbos, will take part in the panel discussion Subsidies, tariffs, and trade regulations: Future policy landscapeHe will engage with industry leaders on the future of Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy, as well as the Critical Raw Materials Act and battery passports, discussing how these impact trade flow from Asia to Europe, both upstream and downstream, on April 23 from 9:20 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. local time.

Hannover Messe 2024

Dates : April 22-26, 2024

: April 22-26, 2024 Location : Hannover, Germany

: Hannover, Germany Details: E3 Lithium is participating in the world's leading industrial trade fair, Hannover Messe 2024. This event will provide the Company an opportunity to engage with global experts on the latest technologies and developments within the sustainable solutions industry. Interested parties are invited to visit the E3 Lithium team Monday through Friday at booth B05 located in the Canadian Pavilion.

Maxim Group's International Mining Processing Conference

Dates: April 23, 2024

April 23, 2024 Location: Virtual

Virtual Details: E3 Lithium's CFO, Raymond Chow, will take part in a panel discussion about the demand outlook for materials, including lithium, and E3 Lithium's opportunity and 3 p.m. ET. Throughout the day, Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host a series of virtual conversations with mining and processing companies, spanning the gamut of the global mining sector covering gold to rare earth mining from Ecuador to Australia.

2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit

Dates : April 29-30, 2024

: April 29-30, 2024 Location : Washington, DC

: Washington, DC Details: The Energy Transition Metals Summit brings together producers of copper, uranium, lithium, cobalt and critical metals use for the Global Energy Transition.In addition to delivering a presentation, investors will have the opportunity to have one-on-one discussions with members of the Company's team to learn more about how E3 Lithium is progressing towards commercialization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is amended Sept 17, 2021. Gordon MacMillan, P.Geol, QP, Fluid Domains Inc. and Grahame Binks, MAusIMM, QP (Metallurgy), formerly of Sedgman Canada Limited (Report Date: June 15, 2018, Effective Date: June 4, 2018 Amended Date: September 17, 2021). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured indicated). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416684990/en/

Contacts:

E3 Lithium Investor and Media Relations

Robin Boschman

Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investor@e3lithium.ca

587-324-2775