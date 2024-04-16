Options Technology, a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced the appointment of James Hardcastle as Vice President, Head of Sales, Asia Pacific (APAC).

With over 25 years of experience in the capital markets industry, James brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, where he will be responsible for driving sales growth and expanding Options' market presence across the APAC region.

James is a seasoned industry veteran with extensive experience spanning software (SaaS), hardware, infrastructure (IaaS), and managed services within both traditional finance (TradFi) and emerging finance (DeFi and CeFi) markets. He has spent over 20 years in the Asia-Pacific region, cultivating deep relationships and insights into the diverse markets and client needs in the region.

Prior to joining Options, James held key leadership positions at renowned organizations, including, R3 (Corda), Colt Technology Services, and Fidessa and was responsible for the successful build out across APAC for the Colt MarketPrizm business where they experienced significant growth throughout his tenure.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, "Throughout his career, James has demonstrated a proven track record of consistently delivering exceptional results in large, complex, multi-million dollar sales environments. His deep understanding of client needs, coupled with his strategic vision and leadership skills, make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales efforts and expansion in the APAC region. We are delighted to welcome him to the team."

James Hardcastle added, "Options' commitment to delivering best-in-class managed services aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of financial institutions across the Asia-Pacific region. I am delighted to join the team at such a pivotal time in the company's evolution. The products, the people and the strategy are world-class, and I look forward to working with them as the company enters its next phase of growth and development in the region."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its partnerships with Magtia, Trader Evolution and Dukascopy, its Cloud Security Specialization with Microsoft, the appointment of Laura McCann to CFO and its 13th consecutive year of SOC compliance

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

