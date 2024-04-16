EnergySage says market figures from the second half of 2023 show moderate declines in the cost of solar and energy storage. From pv magazine USA EnergySage, which offers personalized quotes and connects customers with PV installers via its marketplace for residential solar and energy storage, has released its 18th annual report. It said its findings show that current figures point to declining costs for both. For the first time since 2021, quoted solar prices decreased in the US market, down 3. 5% to $2. 80/W for quotes in the second half of 2023. The median system size over that period was 11. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...