Magnesium Capital, the Energy Transition buyout specialist, is delighted to announce the successful close of its inaugural Fund, Magnesium Capital I, at its hard cap of €135m, exceeding the €100m Fund target. The final close occurred less than a year after the Fund's first close with Magnesium attracting blue-clip institutional investors from the US, Europe and the UK.

Magnesium focuses on profitable European companies with proven technologies or tech-enabled services that are positively impacting the decarbonisation of the production, distribution and consumption of energy. The team has been backing the buyouts of such businesses for a number of years on a direct deal basis. Since inception, Magnesium has completed seven platform investments, signed six follow-on acquisitions and exited two investments for 4.2x gross MOIC. The combined impact of these portfolio companies already directly contributes to the avoidance of over 30 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per annum.

Ian Jones, Managing Partner, commented: "Magnesium's distinctive investment strategy, reputation for adding value by working closely with management teams, and the positive environmental impact of our portfolio companies, generated considerable investor interest resulting in the Fund being significantly over-subscribed."

Matts Lundgren, Managing Partner, commented: "We are grateful for the support of our long-standing investors and also to our new limited partners for their belief in our strategy and our team. With the support of our impressive roster of investors, we now have access to deep pools of capital to continue developing and executing on our differentiated pipeline of opportunities to support the growth and development of companies poised to make a major contribution to the decarbonisation of our energy system."

Triago served as exclusive global placement agent, Simpson Thacher Bartlett as legal counsel and PricewaterhouseCoopers as tax advisors.

About Magnesium Capital

Magnesium Capital LLP is a private equity firm specialising in buyouts of high growth, profitable businesses that support the energy transition. It invests throughout Europe and the UK. It likes to partner with entrepreneurial management teams and support them on their next stage of growth. Magnesium looks for businesses with certain competitive advantages in their core technology or tech-led service that have a positive impact on the way we either produce, distribute, or consume energy. Magnesium takes controlling stakes in each of its investments, but considers significant minority positions in certain circumstances. Magnesium is based in London, United Kingdom.

