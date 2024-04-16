Netevia and BLUbeem by Brink's Partner to Enhance Financial Offerings for Retail and Hospitality Industries

The partnership brings BLUbeem by Brink's, a Brink's digital retail solution, to retail and hospitality SMBs across the U.S.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Netevia a leading fintech company known for its innovative banking services, has announced a strategic partnership with BLUbeem by Brink's, a product brand of The Brinks Company, a leading provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM Managed Services. BLUbeem by Brink's offers a comprehensive digitized cash management solution through relationships with industry payment providers. The collaboration between Netevia and BLUbeem by Brink's will allow Netevia's ISO network to deliver the BLUbeem by Brink's digital retail solution to small and medium-sized merchants. It is set to significantly enhance Netevia's offerings, particularly addressing its current cash management limitations for retail and hospitality businesses.

Addressing Cash Management Challenges with BLUbeem by Brink's

As a fintech, Netevia's Banking Services have excelled in digital transactions but faced limitations in handling cash deposits. The partnership fills this gap as BLUbeem by Brink's offers a hardware, software, and services solution designed to simplify end-to- end cash processes and offer merchants a streamlined approach to cash management.

BLUbeem by Brink's allows merchants to:

Save time, money, and effort by eliminating unnecessary trips to the bank to make cash deposits.

Secure cash in-store by registering and dropping it into an in-store smart safe.

Gain accelerated access to working capital from cash with next-business-day credit for cash payments.

Reduce the risk of internal and external theft by digitizing the cash handling process.

Gain visibility into cash activity across the business.

Target Market: Retail and Hospitality Industries

The partnership strategically targets the retail and hospitality industries, where both cash and digital transactions are integral to:

Delivering a seamless financial management experience, balancing digital and cash transaction handling.

Effectively managing all forms of payment transactions, thereby optimizing their operational efficiency and customer service.

"Our strategic partnership with Netevia creates an opportunity for Brink's to provide BLUbeem by Brink's unique digital cash management solution to previously underserved markets," said Laurent Borne, Executive VP and Chief Experience Officer at Brink's. "The partnership will accelerate Brink's digital retail solution presence in SMBs in the growing retail and hospitality verticals. We value this relationship, which allows Brink's to offer a simplified yet enhanced cash management process to a greater number of merchants."

Netevia's Commitment to Comprehensive Financial Solutions

Netevia is committed to expanding its capabilities to serve the business community better. By partnering with BLUbeem by Brink's, Netevia is enhancing its service offerings to include efficient cash handling, a critical component for many businesses, especially in retail and hospitality.

"Netevia's partnership with BLUbeem by Brink's signifies a transformative step in enhancing financial services for businesses," said Vlad Sadovskiy, Netevia CEO. Combining our banking services with BLUbeem by Brink's cash management excellence, we're set to revolutionize retail and hospitality financial experiences, driving growth and efficiency."

For more information on this partnership and the services offered through the collaboration, visit Netevia.com . For more information on BLUbeem by Brink's and its cash management solution, visit blubeempayments.com.

About The Brink's Company

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

About Netevia

Netevia has established itself as a key player in the fintech sector, offering innovative solutions to manage funds and transactions. This partnership with BLUbeem by Brink's continues Netevia's mission to provide comprehensive, efficient, and accessible financial services to businesses of all sizes.

