Researchers in Taiwan have discovered that in polysilicon production the crucible angular speed affects the oxygen concentration near the crucible wall, which in turn affects the wafers' mechanical and electrical properties. The researchers simulated a CZ process for an ingot with a diameter of 200 mm diameter and a length of 700 mm. Researchers at the National Chin-Yi University of Technology in Taiwan have investigated how oxygen distribution may be adjusted in polysilicon production to manufacture wafers with a low concentration of impurities. They analyzed, in particular, how to regulate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...