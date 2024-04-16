Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.04.2024 | 10:06
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RIBI c/o Brand Affairs AG: Responsible Investment Brand Index RIBI 2024 - Sixth Edition

  • 600 asset managers evaluated globally on their ability to translate commitment to responsible investment into their brand.
  • All global Top 10 remain European.

ZURICH, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a challenging investment environment in 2023 with fluctuating financial performances and growing skepticism towards ESG, the Responsible Investment Brand Index RIBI 2024 shows both resilience and progress of asset managers.

The top category of RIBI Avant-Gardists remains fiercely competitive, with only 20% of companies globally entering this coveted category. However, the industry as a whole is moving forward, with more than 50 asset managers moving out of the Laggards camp and into one of the other three more advanced categories.

RIBI Category Ranking 2024

Whilst 57% of asset managers expressing a purpose statement link this to societal good, two thirds of these companies still fail to align their value systems with their purpose statement, leaving a lot of room for improvement.

The Top 10 global companies achieving the best overall score

  1. DPAM
  2. CANDRIAM
  3. UBS Asset Management
  4. Nordea Asset Management
  5. Pictet Asset Management
  6. Amundi
  7. Wheb Asset Management
  8. Impax Asset Management
  9. Ecofi
  10. Robeco

All companies in the global Top 10 remain European, continuing a broader trend identified in the last edition. The Top 10 are made up of both large organisations as well as small boutiques. In other words: consistency in responsible investment and brand depends on the convictions and beliefs guiding management decisions, rather than the size of the organisation.

The debate on sustainable investments in the USA (largest region in number of companies and assets under management) shows in a widening gap within RIBI.

RIBI includes specific perspectives and a Top 10 ranking on a country-by-country-level, as well as a focus on boutique managers. The full 2024 Responsible Investment Brand Index, methodology and further information is available at https://www.ri-brandindex.org.

Join our Live Launch Webcast

Global launch webinar today at 15:00 CET/Zurich: https://www.ri-brandindex.org/webinar-6thedition2024.

About the Index

The Responsible Investment Brand Index (RIBI) identifies which asset management companies act as responsible investors and commit to sustainable development to the extent that they put it at the heart of their identity. It aggregates the analysis of nearly 600 asset managers globally.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379456/RIBI_Category_Ranking_2024.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037499/Responsible_Investment_Brand_Index_Logo.jpg

Responsible_Investment_Brand_Index_Logo

Media contact:
RIBI c/o Brand Affairs AG
pablo.morales@brandaffairs.ch
+41 44 254 80 00

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/responsible-investment-brand-index-ribi-2024--sixth-edition-302108845.html

