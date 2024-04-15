SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD; "CaliberCos Inc."), a real estate investor, developer, and asset manager, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended on December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (compared to fourth quarter 2022)

Total revenue of $23.9 million, an 11.5% increase

Platform revenue (1) of $7.2 million, a 32.6% increase Asset management revenue (2) of $6.0 million, an 11.5% increase Performance allocations (3) of $1.2 million, driven by the sale of Northsight Crossing and South Ridge

of $7.2 million, a 32.6% increase Net loss attributable to Caliber of $2.4 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to Caliber of $2.5 million or $0.14 per diluted share

Caliber Adjusted EBITDA(4) of $1.6 million, compared to Caliber Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.8 million

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights (compared to full year 2022)

Total revenue of $90.9 million, an 8.3% increase

Platform revenue (1) of $20.6 million, a 14.4% decrease Asset management revenue (2) of $17.0 million, a 21.3% decrease Fund management fees (5) of $9.6 million, a 15.0% increase Performance allocations (3) of $3.7 million, a 43.8% increase

of $20.6 million, a 14.4% decrease Net loss attributable to Caliber of $12.7 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.0 million or $0.11 per diluted share due to lower platform revenue, an increase in payroll and non-cash equity compensation, and higher interest expense

Caliber Adjusted EBITDA (4) loss of $1.3 million, compared to Caliber Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million

loss of $1.3 million, compared to Caliber Adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million Fair value assets under management (6) ("FV AUM") of $741.2 million, a 0.6% decrease, primarily due to asset sales, partially offset by asset purchases

("FV AUM") of $741.2 million, a 0.6% decrease, primarily due to asset sales, partially offset by asset purchases Managed capital(7) of $437.6 million, a 14.2% year-over-year increase, with originations of $74.9 million, partially offset by redemptions of $23.0 million

Management Commentary

"2023 was a pivotal year for Caliber as we completed our initial public offering, launched new funds, and entered a new wholesale distribution channel, which we believe will be a catalyst for accelerated growth in the future," said Chris Loeffler, CEO of Caliber. "The ongoing regional banking challenges have created unique investment opportunities for Caliber to acquire discounted assets through the three new funds we launched in 2023. Additionally, our hotel roll-up strategy, the Caliber Hospitality Trust ("CHT"), offers Caliber an attractive vehicle to grow AUM with income-producing hotels."

Loeffler continued, "The strategic investments we made to scale our business last year coincided with macroeconomic headwinds and a challenging fundraising environment. While we remain confident in Caliber's growth prospects, we are committed to ensuring we grow profitably. To that end, we have initiated a review of our current cost structure and will be evaluating potential measures that reflect current market dynamics.

"We remain focused on meeting the three-year financial targets we announced in November 2023, which include achieving cumulative fundraising of $750 million from 2024 to 2026, increasing our AUM to $3 billion by year-end 2026, and generating annualized Platform Revenue of $50 million by year-end 2026. These ambitious targets underscore our commitment to deliver consistent growth and returns to our shareholders over the long term."

Business Update

The following are key milestones completed during and subsequent to the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

On October 13, 2023, Northsight Crossing AZ, LLC, a Caliber co-sponsored single asset syndication, sold Northsight Crossing Retail Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., for $27.4 million, resulting in cash proceeds, net of loan repayment, closing costs and fees, of approximately $12.2 million, a gain on the sale of real estate of approximately $5.0 million, and a loss on the extinguishment of debt of approximately $0.2 million. The property was purchased in January 2022 for $21.1 million.

On December 28, 2023, the company sold South Ridge, an 80-acre parcel of land in Johnstown, Colo., to Journey Homes for $7.6 million. Caliber purchased the land in September 2021 for $5.38 million as part of its Johnstown Development, an approximately 750-acre master-planned, mixed-use development project.

As of December 31, 2023, Caliber was actively developing 2,986 multifamily units, 2,386 single family units, 2.8 million square feet of commercial and industrial, and 1.3 million square feet of office and retail.

On March 7, 2024, CHT acquired the Holiday Inn Newport News located in Newport News, Virginia. This is the first of nine hotel assets included in the previously announced contribution agreement with L.T.D. Hospitality. In total, the portfolio of nine assets represents a contribution value of $224 million, which will bolster Caliber's AUM, upon transaction closing.

As of March 27, 2024, Caliber's new wholesale fundraising team had signed 26 selling agreements with regional broker dealers and registered investment advisors for investments in company-sponsored products. In total, these partners have approximately 381 representatives with $3.4 billion of accessible AUM.

(1) With the evolution and growth of the Company, the Company's Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) assesses performance and resource allocation on an aggregate basis under the Company's asset management platform, and no longer reviews operating results for development or brokerage activity separately. As such, management concluded that the Company operates through one operating segment, presented as "Platform Results" or "Unconsolidated Results". (2) Asset management revenue includes fund set-up fees, fund management fees, financing fees, development and construction fees, and brokerage fees. (3) Performance allocations are defined as an arrangement in which we are entitled to an allocation of investment returns, generated within the investment funds which we manage, based on a contractual formula. (4) Caliber Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (5) Fund management fees are generally based on 1.0% to 1.5% of the unreturned capital contributions in a particular fund and include reimbursement for costs incurred on behalf of the fund, including an allocation of certain overhead costs. The Company earns a fund management fee of 0.70% of CHT's enterprise value and is reimbursed for certain costs incurred on behalf of CHT. Fund management fees are included in asset management revenue. (6) Fair value assets under management is defined as the aggregate fair value of the real estate assets the Company manages from which it derives management fees, performance revenues and other fees and expense reimbursements as of December 31, 2023. (7) Managed capital is defined as the total capital raised from investors and invested in our funds, including capital raised from investors in CaliberCos Inc. through corporate note issuances that was further invested in or loaned to our funds. We use this information to monitor, among other things, the amount of 'preferred return' that would be paid at the time of a distribution and the potential to earn a performance fee over and above the preferred return at the time of the distribution. Our fund management fees are based on a percentage of managed capital or a percentage of assets under management, and monitoring the change and composition of managed capital provides relevant data points for Caliber management to further calculate and predict future earnings.

Conference Call Information

Caliber will host a conference call today, Monday, April 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-888-886-7786 (domestic) or 1-416-764-8658 (international) or by clicking on this Call me link to request a return call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the investor relations section of Caliber's website under "Financial Results." The webcast replay of the conference call will be available on Caliber's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.) (NASDAQ: CWD)

With more than $3.1 billion of managed assets, including estimated costs to complete assets under development, Caliber's 15-year track record of managing and developing real estate is built on a singular goal: make money in all market conditions. Our growth is fueled by our performance and our competitive advantage: we invest in projects, strategies, and geographies that global real estate institutions do not. Integral to our competitive advantage is our in-house shared services group, which offers Caliber greater control over our real estate and visibility to future investment opportunities. There are multiple ways to participate in Caliber's success: invest in Nasdaq-listed CaliberCos Inc. and/or invest directly in our Private Funds.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to adequately grow cumulative fundraising, AUM and annualized platform revenue to meet 2026 targeted goals, the closing of the transaction with L.T.D. Hospitality Group LLC and the viability of and ability of the Company to adequately access the real estate and capital markets. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the Company's public offering filed with the SEC and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

CALIBERCOS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenues Asset management revenues $ 4,325 $ 4,035 $ 10,571 $ 15,344 Performance allocations 1,165 35 3,639 2,543 Consolidated funds - hospitality revenues 16,897 15,763 68,905 59,564 Consolidated funds - other revenues 1,558 1,634 7,822 6,505 Total revenues 23,945 21,467 90,937 83,956 Expenses Operating costs 5,106 6,188 21,311 14,609 General and administrative 1,856 1,290 6,770 6,679 Marketing and advertising 164 (114 ) 1,052 1,179 Depreciation and amortization 141 35 550 58 Consolidated funds - hospitality expenses 20,993 15,881 80,669 60,667 Consolidated funds - other expenses 2,405 3,067 9,162 9,213 Total expenses 30,665 26,347 119,514 92,405 Consolidated funds - gain on sale of real estate investments 4,976 - 4,976 21,530 Other (loss) income, net (1,105 ) 85 374 326 Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,421 Interest income 71 66 350 178 Interest expense (1,309 ) (370 ) (4,717 ) (1,055 ) Net (loss) income before income taxes (4,087 ) (5,099 ) (27,594 ) 13,951 Benefit from income taxes - - - - Net (loss) income (4,087 ) (5,099 ) (27,594 ) 13,951 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,726 ) (2,630 ) (14,891 ) 11,931 Net (loss) income attributable to CaliberCos Inc. (2,361 ) (2,469 ) (12,703 ) 2,020 Basic net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.63 ) $ 0.11 Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.63 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 21,270 18,213 20,087 18,003 Diluted 21,270 18,213 20,087 19,822

CALIBERCOS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash $ 940 $ 1,921 Restricted cash 2,569 23 Real estate investments, net 21,492 2,065 Due from related parties 9,759 9,646 Investments in unconsolidated entities 3,338 3,156 Operating lease - right of use assets 193 1,411 Prepaid and other assets 2,781 5,861 Assets of consolidated funds Cash 2,865 5,736 Restricted cash 11,266 8,254 Real estate investments, net 185,636 196,177 Accounts receivable, net 1,978 2,228 Notes receivable - related parties 34,620 28,229 Operating lease - right of use assets 10,318 8,769 Prepaid and other assets 11,677 5,358 Total assets $ 299,432 $ 278,834

CALIBERCOS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT FOR SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Notes payable $ 53,799 $ 14,653 Notes payable - related parties - 365 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,886 6,374 Buyback obligation - 12,391 Due to related parties 257 171 Operating lease liabilities 119 1,587 Other liabilities 420 64 Liabilities of consolidated funds Notes payable, net 129,684 134,256 Notes payable - related parties 12,055 6,973 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 11,736 9,252 Due to related parties 101 68 Operating lease liabilities 13,957 12,461 Other liabilities 2,400 3,030 Total liabilities 233,414 201,645 Commitments and Contingencies Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 22,500,000 authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 12,500,000 shares authorized and 1,651,302 shares of Series B Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 - - Common stock Class A, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,872,671 and 10,790,787 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 14 11 Common stock Class B, $0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized, 7,416,414 shares issued and outstanding as December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 7 7 Paid-in capital 39,432 33,108 Less treasury stock, at cost, 277,342 shares repurchased and 3,432,351 forward repurchase shares as of December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, there was no treasury stock or forward repurchase shares - (13,626 ) Accumulated deficit (36,830 ) (22,709 ) Stockholders' equity (deficit) attributable to CaliberCos Inc. 2,623 (3,209 ) Stockholders' equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 63,395 80,398 Total stockholders' equity 66,018 77,189 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 299,432 $ 278,834

Non-GAAP Measures

We use non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance, identify trends, formulate financial projections, make strategic decisions, and for other discretionary purposes. We believe that these measures enhance the understanding of ongoing operations and comparability of current results to prior periods and may be useful for investors to analyze our financial performance because they provide investors a view of the performance attributable to CaliberCos Inc. When analyzing our operating performance, investors should use these measures in addition to, and not as an alternative for, their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly identified measures of other companies because not all companies use the same calculations. These measures may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which amounts are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges and are used by us to determine compliance with financial covenants therein and our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring additional debt and making certain restricted payments.

Fee-Related Earnings and Related Components

Fee-Related Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure used to assess our ability to generate profits from fee-based revenues, focusing on whether our core revenue streams are sufficient to cover our core operating expenses. Fee-Related Earnings represents the Company's net income (loss) before income taxes adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense and extraordinary or non-recurring revenue and expenses, including performance allocation revenue and gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, public registration direct costs related to aborted or delayed offerings and our Reg A+ offering, the share repurchase costs related to the Company's Buyback Program, litigation settlements, and expenses recorded to earnings relating to investment deals which were abandoned or closed. Fee-Related Earnings is presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminates noncontrolling interest. Eliminating the impact of consolidated funds and noncontrolling interest provides investors a view of the performance attributable to CaliberCos Inc. and is consistent with performance models and analysis used by management.

Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure equal to Fee-Related Earnings plus performance allocation revenue and less interest expenses and provision for income taxes. We believe that Distributable Earnings can be useful as a supplemental performance measure to our GAAP results assessing the amount of earnings available for distribution.

Caliber Adjusted EBITDA

Caliber Adjusted EBITDA represents the Company's Distributable Earnings adjusted for interest expense, the share repurchase costs related to the Company's Buyback Program, other income (expense), and provision for income taxes on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations), Loss on CRAF Investment Redemption, Gain on extinguishment of Payroll Protection Program loans, and eliminates noncontrolling interest. Eliminating the impact of consolidated funds and noncontrolling interest provides investors a view of the performance attributable to CaliberCos Inc. and is consistent with performance models and analysis used by management.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents the Company's and the consolidated funds' earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, transaction fees, expenses and other public registration direct costs related to aborted or delayed offerings and our Reg A+ offering, the share repurchase costs related to the Company's Buyback Program, litigation settlements, expenses recorded to earnings relating to investment deals which were abandoned or closed, any other non-cash expenses or losses, as further adjusted for extraordinary or non-recurring items.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to CaliberCos Inc. $ (2,361 ) $ (2,469 ) $ (12,703 ) $ 2,020 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,726 ) (2,630 ) (14,891 ) 11,931 Net income (loss) (4,087 ) (5,099 ) (27,594 ) 13,951 Provision for income taxes - - - - Net income (loss) before income taxes (4,087 ) (5,099 ) (27,594 ) 13,951 Depreciation and amortization 142 21 551 58 Consolidated funds' impact on fee-related earnings 1,552 2,865 14,020 (11,551 ) Stock-based compensation 709 89 3,726 460 Severance - - 19 - Legal costs - - - 525 Public registration costs - - - 779 Performance allocations (1,165 ) (35 ) (3,639 ) (2,543 ) Other expenses (income), net 1,105 (85 ) (374 ) (326 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - (1,421 ) Interest expense, net 1,238 304 4,367 877 Fee-related earnings (506 ) (1,940 ) (8,924 ) 809 Performance allocations 1,165 35 3,639 2,543 Interest expense, net (1,238 ) (304 ) (4,367 ) (877 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Distributable earnings (579 ) (2,209 ) (9,652 ) 2,475 Interest expense 1,309 370 4,717 1,055 Share buy-back - 78 183 313 Other expenses (income), net (1,105 ) 85 374 326 Provision for income taxes - - - - Loss on CRAF Investment Redemption 1,339 - 1,339 - Gain on extinguishment of PPP loans - - - 1,421 Consolidated funds' impact on Caliber adjusted EBITDA 589 (90 ) 1,788 (71 ) Caliber adjusted EBITDA 1,553 (1,766 ) (1,251 ) 5,519 Consolidated funds' EBITDA adjustments 4,944 2,382 11,419 31,220 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 6,497 $ 616 $ 10,168 $ 36,739

ASSET MANAGEMENT PLATFORM SEGMENT(1) (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended December 31, 2022 Unconsolidated (Wholly - Owned) Impact of Consolidated Fund and Eliminations Consolidated Unconsolidated (Wholly - Owned) Impact of Consolidated Fund and Eliminations Consolidated Revenues Asset management $ 16,982 $ (6,411 ) $ 10,571 $ 21,575 $ (6,231 ) $ 15,344 Performance allocations 3,656 (17 ) 3,639 2,543 - 2,543 Consolidated funds - hospitality revenue - 68,905 68,905 - 59,564 59,564 Consolidated funds - other revenue - 7,822 7,822 - 6,505 6,505 Total revenues 20,638 70,299 90,937 24,118 59,838 83,956 Expenses Operating costs 21,808 (497 ) 21,311 14,609 - 14,609 General and administrative 6,807 (37 ) 6,770 6,742 (63 ) 6,679 Marketing and advertising 1,053 (1 ) 1,052 1,179 - 1,179 Depreciation and amortization 551 (1 ) 550 44 14 58 Consolidated funds - hospitality expenses - 80,669 80,669 - 60,667 60,667 Consolidated funds - other expenses - 9,162 9,162 - 9,213 9,213 Total expenses 30,219 89,295 119,514 22,574 69,831 92,405 Consolidated funds - other - gain on sale of real estate investments - 4,976 4,976 - 21,530 21,530 Other income (expenses), net 649 (275 ) 374 256 70 326 Interest income 1,863 (1,513 ) 350 177 1 178 Interest expense (4,716 ) (1 ) (4,717 ) (1,056 ) 1 (1,055 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - - 1,421 - 1,421 Net (loss) income $ (11,785 ) $ (15,809 ) $ (27,594 ) $ 2,342 $ 11,609 $ 13,951

___________________________________________ (1) Represents the results of our asset management platform segment, which are presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminate noncontrolling interest.

ASSET MANAGEMENT PLATFORM SEGMENT(1) (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenues Asset management fees $ 6,005 $ 5,387 Performance allocations 1,182 35 Consolidated funds - hospitality revenue - - Consolidated funds - other revenue - - Total revenues 7,187 5,422 Expenses Operating costs 5,314 6,168 General and administrative 1,865 1,362 Marketing and advertising 165 (114 ) Depreciation and amortization 34 21 Consolidated funds - hospitality expenses - - Consolidated funds - other expenses - - Total expenses 7,378 7,437 Consolidated funds - gain on sale of real estate investments - - Other income (expenses), net (830 ) 4 Interest income 383 65 Interest expense (1,307 ) (370 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - - Net income $ (1,945 ) $ (2,316 )

___________________________________________ (1) Represents the results of our asset management platform segment, which are presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminate noncontrolling interest.

REVENUE(1) (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Fund set-up fees $ 523 $ 6,160 Fund management fees 9,597 8,347 Financing fees 629 1,128 Development and construction fees 4,984 3,492 Brokerage fees 1,249 2,448 Total asset management 16,982 21,575 Performance allocations 3,656 2,543 Total revenue $ 20,638 $ 24,118

___________________________________________ (1) Represents the results of our asset management platform segment, which are presented on a basis that deconsolidates our consolidated funds (intercompany eliminations) and eliminate noncontrolling interest.

FV AUM (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Balances as of December 31, 2022 $ 745,514 Assets acquired(1) 29,384 Construction and net market depreciation 9,129 Asset sold or disposed(2) (52,710 ) Credit(3) 9,822 Other(4) 51 Balances as of December 31, 2023 $ 741,190 December 31, 2023 2022 Real Estate Hospitality $ 268,800 $ 319,300 Residential $ 138,000 $ 86,900 Commercial $ 240,400 $ 255,197 Total Real Estate $ 647,200 $ 661,397 Credit(1) $ 84,588 $ 74,766 Other(2) $ 9,402 $ 9,351 Total $ 741,190 $ 745,514

___________________________________________ (1) Assets acquired during the year ended December 31, 2023 include one development asset in Colorado, our headquarters office building, and two multi-family residential assets in Arizona (2) Assets sold during the year ended December 31, 2023 include lot sales related to a development asset in Colorado, nine homes from our residential fund, and one commercial asset in Arizona (3) Credit FV AUM represents loans made to Caliber's investment funds by our diversified credit fund (4) Other FV AUM represents undeployed capital held in our diversified funds

MANAGED CAPITAL (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Managed Capital Balances as of December 31, 2022 $ 383,189 Originations 74,857 Redemptions (22,962 ) Other(1) 2,541 Balances as of December 31, 2023 $ 437,625 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Real Estate Hospitality $ 114,407 $ 102,071 Residential 74,224 62,819 Commercial 155,004 128,210 Total Real Estate(2) 343,635 293,100 Credit(3) 84,588 74,766 Other(4) 9,402 15,323 Total $ 437,625 $ 383,189

_________________________________________ (1) Other represents the inclusion of an investment of one of our funds upon the completion of an equity swap during the year ended December 31, 2023. (2) Beginning during the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company includes capital raised from investors in CaliberCos Inc. through corporate note issuances that was further invested in our funds in Managed Capital. As of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had invested $18.3 million and $5.4 million, respectively, in our funds. (3) Credit managed capital represents loans made to Caliber's investment funds by the Company and our diversified credit fund. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had loaned $8.5 million to our funds. As of December 31, 2022, no amounts had been loaned to our funds from the Company. (4) Other managed capital represents undeployed capital held in our diversified funds.

Contacts

Caliber:

Victoria Rotondo

+1 480-295-7600

Victoria.Rotondo@caliberco.com

Investor Relations:

Lisa Fortuna, Financial Profiles

+1 310-622-8234

ir@caliberco.com

Media Relations:

Kelly McAndrew, Financial Profiles

+1 203-613-1552

KMcAndrew@finprofiles.com