DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company") announces its preliminary first quarter results that includes the sale of 3,557 ounces of gold and 216,535 ounces of silver resulting in total gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces of 5,965. Additionally, the company sold 1,682 tonnes of zinc, 264 tonnes of copper, and 667 tonnes of lead.
"During the first quarter we continued our process to identify and implement opportunities for cost reductions and operational efficiencies in order to improve profitability. We are also moving forward with our 2024 drill program with the purpose of increasing our resources and reserves that could lead to future production improvements." stated Allen Palmiere, President and CEO. "The Mexican peso has continued to remain strong against the US dollar, but we have seen substantial increases in the metals prices that are more than offsetting the impact of the exchange rate. With the enhancements we are making with our operations and the improvements we are seeing in the metal prices, we are moving in the right direction."
Sales Statistics
Three months ended
2024
2023
Metal sold
Gold (ozs.)
3,557
6,508
Silver (ozs.)
216,535
294,815
Copper (tonnes)
264
332
Lead (tonnes)
667
1,417
Zinc (tonnes)
1,682
3,060
Average metal prices realized(1)
Gold ($ per oz.)
2,094
1,915
Silver ($ per oz.)
23
23
Copper ($ per tonne)
8,546
9,172
Lead ($ per tonne)
1,977
2,158
Zinc ($ per tonne)
2,483
3,195
Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold
Gold Ounces
3,557
6,508
Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver
2,408
3,547
Total AuEq Ounces
5,965
10,055
(1) Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the average market metal prices in most cases.
Trending Production Statistics
For the three months ended:
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q4 2023
Q1 2024
Arista Mine
Tonnes Milled
116,616
116,721
113,510
116,626
111,255
98,889
Average Gold Grade (g/t)
2.51
2.33
1.59
1.52
1.44
1.89
Average Silver Grade (g/t)
109
94
86
73
85
88
Average Copper Grade (%)
0.45
0.37
0.37
0.32
0.39
0.37
Average Lead Grade (%)
1.58
1.73
1.64
1.29
1.39
1.25
Average Zinc Grade (%)
4.27
3.88
3.72
3.24
2.95
2.82
Combined
Tonnes milled
116,616
117,781
113,510
116,626
111,255
98,889
Tonnes Milled per Day(2)
1,389
1,420
1,395
1,557
1,379
1,328
Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(3)
Gold (ozs.)
7,767
7,171
4,637
4,443
4,077
4,757
Silver (ozs.)
370,768
322,676
289,816
247,159
282,488
251,707
Copper (tonnes)
406
336
334
276
341
280
Lead (tonnes)
1,323
1,559
1,389
1,048
1,072
812
Zinc (tonnes)
4,198
3,837
3,569
3,223
2,884
2,310
(2) Based on actual days the mill operated during the period.
(3) The difference between what we report as "Metal Production" and "Metal Sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the concentrates we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes related to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in concentrates produced and sold.
Q1 2024 Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call will be recorded and posted to the Company's website later in the day following the conclusion of the call. Following prepared remarks, Allen Palmiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alberto Reyes, Chief Operating Officer and Chet Holyoak, Chief Financial Officer will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session. There are two ways to join the conference call.
To join the conference via webcast, please click on the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=617944F2-FF66-4B11-A082-3804BF9CF029
To join the call via telephone, please use the following dial-in details:
Participant Toll Free: +1 (800) 717-1738
International: +1 (289) 514-5100
Conference ID: 45398
Please connect to the conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time using one of the connection options listed above.
About GRC:
Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer, and explorer with its operations centered on the Don David Gold Mine in Oaxaca, Mexico. The company's focus is to unlock the significant upside potential of its existing infrastructure and large land position surrounding the Don David mine and to develop the Back Forty Project in Michigan, USA. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors associated with its business.
