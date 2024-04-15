Digital Brands Group, Inc.: Digital Brands Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Net income loss was only $0.6 million in the fourth quarter, excluding non-cash expenses

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. ("DBG") (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

"The fourth quarter was the end of Sundry's bottom, which our first quarter results will reflect. Despite lower revenue contribution from Sundry in the fourth quarter, we almost achieved break even net income due to our cost savings (excluding non-cash expenses). Based on first quarter wholesale shipments and second quarter wholesale bookings, we are excited to see revenue growth meaningfully re-accelerate. This increase in the revenue trend will be coupled with a significantly lower operating expense structure," said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group.

"We are excited to announce our first quarter earnings in May, which we believe will show the strength of the business. We will also have preliminary results from our outlet store opening in Allen, TX. Simply put, as we have stated, 2024 is the year we expected to experience the inflection point in our business."

Results for the Fiscal Year

Net revenues increased 6.8% to $14.9 million compared to $14.0 million a year ago This excludes revenue from Harper & Jones as it was spun out in the second quarter This represents the lowest point of Sundry's wholesale revenues in the second half of 2023 versus the first and second quarter wholesale bookings for 2024

Gross margin increased 10.2% to $6.5 million compared to $5.9 million a year ago Gross profit margins increased to 43.9% from 42.5% a year ago

G&A expenses, including non-cash items, decreased 12.7% to $14.3 million compared to $16.4 million a year ago G&A expenses, excluding non-cash item expenses, decreased 35.7% to $8.8 million compared to $13.7 million a year ago G&A expenses included $5.5M in non-cash expenses associated with D&A and stock option expenses

Sales & Marketing expenses decreased 18.5% to $4.0 million compared to $5.0 million a year ago Sales and marketing expenses ratio was 27.1% compared to 35.4% a year ago

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $10.2 million, or $20.46 per share, compared to a loss of $38.0 million, or a loss of $1,233.10 per share, a year ago Net loss, excluding the non-cash charges and add backs was $8.0 million compared to a loss of $28.8 million a year ago Net loss per diluted share, excluding non-cash expenses and add backs, was $18.81 per share compared to $934.38 per share a year ago



Results for the Fourth Quarter

Net revenues were $2.8 million compared to $3.4 million a year ago This includes non-cash contra revenue adjustment of $0.7 million. Excluding these, net revenues would have been $3.5 million This also represents one of the lowest points of Sundry's wholesale revenue based on both the first and second quarter wholesale bookings

Gross profit decreased $0.5 million compared to $0.6 million a year ago This includes non-cash expenses of $0.3 million Gross profit margins decreased to 18.3% from 19.0% a year ago, which includes the non-cash expenses to net revenues and cost of goods sold. Excluding these charges, gross profit margins would have been 43.5%

G&A expenses, including non-cash items, decreased 30.6% to $2.2 million compared to $3.2 million a year ago

Sales & Marketing expenses decreased 13.4% to $0.8 million compared to $1.0 million a year ago

Net loss per diluted share attributable to common stockholders was $3.7 million, or $8.76 per share, compared to a loss of $15.8 million, or a loss of $511.54 per share, a year ago Net loss was $0.6 million, excluding the non-cash charges of $3.1 million, compared to a loss of $19.2 million a year ago Net loss per diluted share, excluding non-cash expenses was $1.48 per share compared to $621.22 per share a year ago



Conference Call and Webcast Details Updated

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting DBG and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates, however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

















Three Months Ended

Year Ended















December 31,

December 31,















2023

2022

2023

2022





























Net revenues

$ 2,789,287

$ 3,375,245

$ 14,916,422

$ 13,971,178 Cost of net revenues

2,278,110

2,732,897

8,372,642

8,030,908



Gross profit

511,177

642,348

6,543,780

5,940,270





























Operating expenses:

















General and administrative

2,183,799

3,145,228

14,299,389

16,371,536

Sales and marketing

847,781

979,355

4,035,835

4,950,635

Distribution

251,398

89,059

1,002,343

611,569

Impairment

-

15,539,332

-

15,539,332

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

(5,854,052)

(10,698,475)

564,303



Total operating expenses

3,282,978

13,898,922

8,639,092

38,037,375





























Loss from operations

(2,771,801)

(13,256,574)

(2,095,312)

(32,097,105)





























Other income (expense):

















Interest expense

(609,551)

(2,963,845)

(5,517,118)

(9,014,337)

Other non-operating income (expenses)

30,335

438,395

(704,166)

3,068,080



Total other income (expense), net

(579,216)

(2,525,450)

(6,221,284)

(5,946,257)





























Income tax benefit (provision)

(368,034)

-

(368,034)

- Net loss from continuing operations

(3,719,051)

(15,782,024)

(8,684,630)

(38,043,362) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

-

(1,562,503)

- Net loss





$ (3,719,051)

$ (15,782,024)

$ (10,247,133)

$ (38,043,362)





























Weighted average common shares outstanding -

















basic and diluted

424,402

30,852

424,402

30,852 Net loss from continuing per common share - basic and diluted $ (8.76)

$ (511.54)

$ (20.46)

$ (1,233.10)



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

















Year Ended















December 31,















2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss





$ (10,247,133)

$(38,043,362) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

3,249,194

2,226,376



Amortization of loan discount and fees

3,937,007

6,506,384



Loss on extinguishment of debt

716,517

-



Loss on disposition of business

1,523,940

-



Stock-based compensation

408,810

602,038



Shares issued for services

1,656,428

-



Change in credit reserve

202,761

(118,840)



Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(10,698,475)

564,303



Deferred tax expense

368,034

-



Deferred offering costs

-

367,696



Fees incurred in connection with debt financings

-

568,149



Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

(18,223)



Change in fair value of derivative liability

-

(1,354,434)



Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

-

15,539,331



Forgiveness of Payroll Protection Program

-

(1,760,755)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable, net

497,771

(475,036)





Due from factor, net

144,755

655,708





Inventory

375,682

471,831





Prepaid expenses and other current assets

551,259

(402,515)





Accounts payable

1,900

919,131





Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,047,431

1,992,649





Deferred revenue

(183,782)

(74,268)





Due to related parties

-

278,590





Accrued interest

434,958

984,358



Net cash used in operating activities

(6,012,942)

(10,570,889) Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash acquired (consideration) pursuant to business combination

-

(7,247,303) Purchase of property, equipment and software

(29,675)

(5,533) Deposits





118,494

(60,548)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

88,819

(7,313,384) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds (repayments) from related party advances

(155,205)

- Advances (repayments) from factor

154,073

(3,096) Repayments of related party notes

-

(170,000) Repayment of contingent consideration

-

(645,304) Proceeds from venture debt

-

237,500 Issuance of loans and note payable

5,479,611

3,280,360 Repayments of convertible and promissory notes

(10,129,811)

(7,437,349) Issuance of convertible notes payable

-

6,951,250 Proceeds from public offering

-

19,347,446 Offering costs

-

(2,921,646) Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs

8,145,381

- Exercise of warrants

1,167,566

-



Net cash provided by financing activities

4,661,614

18,639,161 Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(1,262,509)

754,888 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

1,283,282

528,394 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

20,773

1,283,282 Less: cash of discontinued operations

-

7,666 Cash of continuing operations at end of year

$ 20,773

$ 1,275,616





















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ - Cash paid for interest

$ 711,815

$ 734,869





















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:







Conversion of notes into preferred stock

$ 5,759,177

$ - Conversion of notes into common stock

$ -

$ 11,983,389 Right of use asset

$ 467,738

$ 102,349 Warrants issued in connection with note

$ -

$ 1,368,741 Derivative liability in connection with convertible note

$ -

$ 559,957 Conversion of related party notes and payables into preferred and common stock $ -

$ 6,300,000 Conversion of venture debt into preferred stock

$ -

$ -



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

DIGITAL BRANDS GROUP, INC STATEMENT OF BALANCE SHEETS

















December 31,















2023

2022 ASSETS















Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,773

$ 1,275,616



Accounts receivable, net

74,833

583,368



Due from factor, net

337,811

839,400



Inventory



4,849,600

5,122,564



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

276,670

766,901



Assets per discontinued operations, current

-

241,544







Total current assets

5,559,687

8,829,393 Property, equipment and software, net

55,509

104,512 Goodwill









8,973,501

8,973,501 Intangible assets, net

9,982,217

12,906,238 Deposits









75,431

193,926 Right of use asset

689,688

102,349 Assets per discontinued operations

-

2,628,136







Total assets

$ 25,336,033

$ 33,738,055





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)







Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 7,538,902

$ 8,016,173



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,758,492

3,936,920



Due to related parties

400,012

555,217



Contingent consideration liability

-

12,098,475



Convertible note payable, net

100,000

2,721,800



Accrued interest payable

1,996,753

1,561,795



Loan payable, current

2,325,842

1,829,629



Promissory note payable, net

4,884,592

9,000,000



Right of use liability, current portion

1,210,814

102,349



Liabilities per discontinued operations, current

-

1,071,433







Total current liabilities

23,215,407

40,893,791 Loan payable



150,000

150,000 Deferred tax liability

368,034

- Liabilities per discontinued operations

-

147,438







Total liabilities

23,733,441

41,191,229





















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity (deficit):









Undesignated preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares











issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2023 and 2022

-

-

Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 6,300 shares designated, 6,300 shares issued and











outstanding as of both December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

1

1

Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par, 4,786 and 0 shares











outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

1

-

Common stock, $0.0001 par, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,114,359 and 178,758 shares











issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

110

18

Additional paid-in capital

115,596,930

96,294,123

Accumulated deficit

(113,994,449)

(103,747,316)







Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

1,602,592

(7,453,174)







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 25,336,033

$ 33,738,055



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.



About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. Company Contact

Hil Davis , CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 593-1047

