Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.: Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2024 ended February 29, 2024.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $8.23 million compared to sales of $8.14 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Loss from operations was ($726,687) compared to a loss of ($1,210,085) for the quarter ended February 28, 2023. Net loss was ($534,145), or ($0.15) per share compared to a net loss of ($972,038), or ($0.28) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 29, 2024, sales totaled $18.0 million compared to sales of $20.7 million for the six months ended February 28, 2023. Loss from operations was ($1,515,911) compared to a loss of ($1,216,883) for the six months ending February 28, 2023. After a one-time gain from a favorable arbitration settlement, net income of the current six months was $757,395, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of ($1,045,798), or ($0.30) per share, for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

"Consumer spending continues to be negatively affected by inflation and general economic pressures," said CEO Chad Summers. "In response, we are focusing on innovation and growing our core product lines of fencing, pet containment and the new MyEcoWorld® line of sustainable bag products. These efforts include the addition of new customers and complementary new products, while working to identify cost reductions and improving our margins."

As of February 29, 2024, the Company's cash position was approximately $1.15 million, and there was no borrowing against our bank line of credit. We requested the bank reduce our line of credit from $10 million to $5 million as our forecasts do not anticipate the need to borrow above that level. Our bank has decided that we do not currently meet their criteria for a line of credit, and the revised $5 million line will expire on June 30, 2024. We are currently in negotiations with other lenders, including asset based lenders, on establishing a new line of credit of $5 million or less. We anticipate having one or more new funding and banking arrangements in place by May 31, 2024.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post® for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



February 29, 2024

August 31, 2023







ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,149,316

$ 83,696 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2023 - $0)

4,676,317



5,634,924 Inventory, net of allowance of $410,325 (August 31, 2023 - $497,884)

17,576,787



18,339,048 Prepaid expenses

796,393



630,788











Total current assets

24,198,813



24,688,456











Property, plant and equipment, net

4,450,788



4,655,427











Intangible assets, net

112,639



134,845











Deferred tax assets

226,148



319,875











Total assets $ 28,988,388

$ 29,798,603











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 2,190,006

$ 2,181,194 Bank indebtedness

-



1,259,259 Income taxes payable

172,722



147,629 Accrued liabilities

1,738,874



2,113,194











Total liabilities

4,101,602



5,701,276











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock Authorized 21,567,564 common shares, no par value 10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value Issued 3,504,802 common shares (August 31, 2023 - 3,498,899 )

826,861



825,468 Additional paid-in capital

795,726



765,055 Retained earnings

23,264,199



22,506,804











Total stockholders' equity

24,886,786



24,097,327











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,988,388

$ 29,798,603

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Three Month Periods to the end of February

Six Month Periods to the end of February

2024 2023

2024 2023



















SALES $ 8,229,192 $ 8,143,421

$ 18,035,033 $ 20,720,921



















COST OF SALES

6,164,676

6,222,879



14,014,436

15,940,679



















GROSS PROFIT

2,064,516

1,920,542



4,020,597

4,780,242



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

967,426

1,096,090



1,915,907

1,922,897 Depreciation and amortization

91,039

88,079



188,943

199,615 Wages and employee benefits

1,732,738

1,946,458



3,431,658

3,874,613



2,791,203

3,130,627



5,536,508

5,997,125



















(Loss) income from operations

(726,687)

(1,210,085)



(1,515,911)

(1,216,883)



















OTHER ITEMS

















Other income

-

-



2,450,000

- Interest income (expense)

19,819

(114,530)



12,964

(201,082) (Loss) gain on sale of assets

(568)

-



89,087

-



19,251

(114,530)



2,552,051

(201,082)



















(Loss) income before income taxes

(707,436)

(1,324,615)



1,036,140

(1,417,965)



















Income tax recovery (expense)

173,291

352,577



(278,745)

372,167



















Net (loss) income

(534,145) $ (972,038)



757,395 $ (1,045,798)



















Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.15) $ (0.28)



0.22 $ (0.30)



















Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.15) $ (0.28)



0.22 $ (0.30)



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

3,504,348

3,498,899



3,501,623

3,497,543 Diluted

3,504,348

3,498,899



3,501,623

3,497,543





















JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. Dollars) (Prepared by Management) (Unaudited)



Six Month Period at the end of February,

Six Month Period at the end of February,

2024

2023











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income (loss) $ 757,395

$ (1,045,798) Items not involving an outlay of cash:









Depreciation and amortization

188,943



199,615 Stock-based compensation expense

32,064



23,303 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(89,087)



- Write-down of intangible assets

21,790



- Deferred income taxes

93,727



(372,992)











Changes in non-cash working capital items:









Decrease in accounts receivable

958,607



2,930,390 Decrease (increase) in inventory

762,261



(2,447,334) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(165,605)



318,009 (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(365,508)



(1,020,411) Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes

-



825 Increase in income taxes payable

25,093



-











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,219,680



(1,414,393)











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

105,199



- Purchase of property, plant and equipment

-



(301,681)











Net cash used in investing activities

105,199



(301,681)











CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









(Repayment) proceeds from bank indebtedness

(1,259,259)



1,500,000











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(1,259,259)



1,500,000











Net increase (decrease) in cash

1,065,620



(216,074)











Cash, beginning of period

83,696



484,463











Cash, end of period $ 1,149,316

$ 268,389

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

