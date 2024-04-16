Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Simris Group AB is removed

On May 11, 2023, the shares in Simris Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On April 5, 2024, the Company disclosed the bulletin from an extraordinary general meeting, including inter alia a resolution to approve the board of directors' resolution to issue convertible debentures. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares in Simris Group AB (SIMRIS B, ISIN code SE0008091664, order book ID 121365) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB