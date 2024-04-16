Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DW24 | ISIN: SE0008091664 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LU
Frankfurt
16.04.24
09:15 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
-25,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SIMRIS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIMRIS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
16.04.2024 | 10:22
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Simris Group AB is removed

On May 11, 2023, the shares in Simris Group AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the issuer's financial position. 

On April 5, 2024, the Company disclosed the bulletin from an extraordinary
general meeting, including inter alia a resolution to approve the board of
directors' resolution to issue convertible debentures. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in Simris Group AB (SIMRIS B, ISIN code SE0008091664,
order book ID 121365) shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.