Hozpitality Group Honors Food and Beverage Leaders and Companies at the 2nd Middle East F&B Excellence Awards 2024 in Dubai's Address Skyview Hotel

Organized by Hozpitality Group and presented by Danube Hospitality in association with esteemed partners such as the US Meat Federation and Taaza Fine Foods, the event was a resounding success, recognizing and honoring the outstanding achievements of food and beverage leaders and companies across the Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Address Skyview hotel in Dubai played host to the dazzling spectacle of the 2nd Middle East F&B Excellence Awards, where the crème de la crème of the region's food and beverage industry gathered to celebrate excellence and innovation.

Raj Bhatt, the Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, expressed his elation at the overwhelming response to the awards ceremony, which saw over 800 nominations from a diverse range of F&B establishments. With a staggering 78,000 votes cast, the event underscored the fierce competition and the thriving nature of the region's F&B sector.

Vandana Bhatt, Co-founder and MD of Hozpitality Group, emphasized the importance of continual evolution and adaptation in maintaining a competitive edge in the dynamic F&B industry. She highlighted the tireless efforts of teams in orchestrating impressive culinary and beverage experiences, acknowledging their role in the region's burgeoning growth over the past decade.

The Middle East F&B Excellence Awards, launched by Hozpitality Group in the previous year, aimed to honor and celebrate the dedicated professionals and resilient teams who navigate the intricacies of the hospitality industry daily. Raj Bhatt credited the generous support of esteemed sponsors and partners, including Danube Hospitality, US Meat Federation, and Welbilt, for making the event possible and reaffirming their commitment to the region's F&B industry.

In its second edition, the awards showcased outstanding achievements across various categories, from fine dining establishments to exemplary fast-food joints. Hozpitality Group facilitated multiple nominations, allowing industry professionals to garner votes from guests, friends, and peers.

The prestigious ceremony at The Address Sky View in Business Bay on April 15, 2024, witnessed the triumph of deserving winners who received well-deserved accolades. Raj Bhatt extended heartfelt wishes to all winners and commended the dedication and contributions of participants, shaping the flourishing landscape of the Middle East F&B industry.

For a full list of award winners, visit Hozpitality Group's website.

About Hozpitality Group: -

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long-term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a 'much lower cost'. We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Log on to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

