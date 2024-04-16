Anzeige
WKN: A1W1T4 | ISIN: FI4000058870
Frankfurt
16.04.24
09:15 Uhr
8,850 Euro
-0,130
-1,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2024
60 Leser
Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's interim report for January-March will be published on Tuesday 30 April 2024 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
16 April 2024 at 11.30 a.m.

Aktia's interim report for January-March will be published on Tuesday 30 April 2024 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia's interim report for January-March 2024 will be published on Tuesday 30 April 2024 at 8.00 a.m.after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia's results event on Tuesday 30 April 2024 at 10.30 a.m. Aktia's CEO Juha Hammarén and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in English and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2024-q1-results. Questions can be asked in writing during the live webcast. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia's website www.aktia.combefore the results event.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 13.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
