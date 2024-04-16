Arctic Paper's FY23 results highlight the resilience of its business model in a year of cyclical weakness. Management successfully focused on margins, which were broadly protected through the implementation of cost containment measures and adjusting capacity to match demand. The FY23 EBITDA margin stood at 13%, substantially higher than the historical average of 10%. The cash flow and balance sheet remained strong with net cash of PLN348m, an increase from the FY22 level (PLN276m).

