The French authorities plan to launch a series of tenders to deploy PV systems along highways, starting this month. From pv magazine France France's Regional Highways Division (DIR) plans to launch a series of tenders to deploy 240 MW of solar capacity along the country's highway network this month. The DIR, the Cerema mobility research center, and the French Treasury have already identified 140 car parking areas with a total surface of 38. 7 hectares. This includes around 100 interchanges for 162. 4 hectares - a figure likely to change because the selection process is not yet complete. "In ...

