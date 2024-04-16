Anji Ecological Civilization International Communication Center and International Communication Platform Observation Point Opened

On March 30th, the opening ceremony of Anji (Yucun) Ecological Civilization International Communication Center and International Communication Platform Observation Point was held in Qinglaiji Park, Tianhuangping Town, Anji County.

Opening Ceremony of Anji (Yucun) Ecological Civilization International Communication Center and International Communication Platform Observation Point

With the theme of "China Yucun @ Future of the World", this activity comprehensively displays the practical, theoretical and institutional achievements of Anji's practice of "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" through the observation point of the international communication platform of ecological civilization.

At the scene, six media organizations and units, including Xinhua News Agency, China International Communications Group, China Daily, China News Service, Hong Kong Commercial Daily and Macau Commercial Daily, signed a cooperation contract with Anji. The media organizations will set up observation points in Yucun, carry out normal work and arrange special personnel to follow up, and rely on the overseas communication matrix of the media to carry out international communication around Anji and Yucun to practice the "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" concept.

"In recent years, we have been working hard to strengthen the international communication of ecological civilization through the channels of international communication platforms." According to the relevant person in charge of Anji Publicity Department, since last year, Anji has closely followed various news events , hot topics and created a number of trending articles based on overseas platforms to further enhance international awareness and influence.

"The establishment of Anji (Yucun) Ecological Civilization International Communication Center and the observation point of the international communication platform has broadened the communication channels for our international communication. Relying on the one center, six observation points matrix of international communication, we strive to build an international communication platform that integrates international communication platform, production of external publicity content, foreign cultural exchange and release of theoretical achievements. " The relevant person in charge of Anji Publicity Department explained that next, Anji would continue to cultivate international communication talents, broaden international communication channels and enrich international communication content, and tell the new path and story of Anji's "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" practice through Yucun as the fulcrum.

