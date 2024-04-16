France's indoor organic PV specialist Dracula Technologies and Swiss-headquartered semiconductor manufacturer STMicroelectronics demonstrated a battery-free illuminometer at the Embedded World trade fair in Germany last week. At Embedded World, a trade fair held in Germany last week, a prototype of an illuminometer powered by an organic PV (OPV) module replacing the traditional coin battery was on display. It is a result of collaboration between France's Dracula Technologies, an OPV module manufacturer, and STMicroelectronics, a Swiss-headquartered semiconductor company with production sites ...

