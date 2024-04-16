Announces Carlos Campos as Vice President of Sales for Latam

emnify, the leader in cloud-native IoT connectivity solutions, today announced its expansion in Latin America. Latin America's IoT market is poised for significant growth and innovation, and emnify's initial launch in the region less than a year ago, in Brazil, underscored the importance of leveraging new opportunities as the region explores the increasing potential of connected technologies.

Since the service launch in Brazil in August 2023, the company has exceeded its sales expectations and enhanced its local team to meet the demands of the growing number of businesses in the country.

Driven by these promising results, the company announces Carlos Campos as Vice President of Sales for Latin America, adding to his current position as Managing Director for Brazil. Campos has more than 25 years' experience in global technology and telecom organizations such as Unisys, Xerox, Lumen Technologies, Arqia/Datora, and DXC and will contribute to this expansion in Latin America as part of emnify's strategy to grow its operations in the region and consolidate itself as one of the main business drivers in the telecommunications market.

Carlos will be leading emnify's expansion of its sales and support functions to serve Spanish-speaking customers locally, from Mexico to Central America and the Caribbean, from the Northern Andes to the Southern Cone, accelerating IoT connectivity adoption across the Latin American region.

"The explosion of internet-enabled devices in various sectors, such as fleet management, telemetry, logistics, insurance, means of payment, retail, smart cities, health, agribusiness and urban mobility, to name a few, shows that there is still a lot to develop for the telecom sector in Latin America, and we are excited to leverage this market even further. We're aware of the increasing demand for IoT connectivity in various areas on the continent, and our commitment is to deliver even more coverage, security, flexibility and agility to our customers," commented Christian Rodatus, emnify Chief Operating Officer.

"Latin America is evolving into an advanced IoT connectivity market with high uptake across diverse application areas like retail and asset tracking," observed Fredrik Stalbrand, Principal Analyst at Berg Insight, a global independent industry analyst and consulting firm. "Multi-network connectivity is essential across the region to ensure reliable access especially for moving assets, as coverage varies between different network operators," he added.

Additional data released by SmC+ Digital Public Affairs show that by 2027 Latin America should have 134 million broadband subscribers. These figures endorse the significance of this market and reveal an enormous potential for growth.

emnify was the first company to transform IoT telecommunications and connectivity resources into scalable cloud services, making it easy to acquire and deploy connectivity on any device, while respecting the technical and regulatory challenges of the countries where it operates. With its SuperNetwork, the company provides direct access to more than 540 cellular networks in more than 180 countries, offering wide connectivity coverage, with security and scalability, as well as access to multiple local network technologies (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT).

This month, from April 16 18, emnify will be present at ExpoSeguridad Mexico 2024 currently, Latin America's largest event in the security industry welcoming both existing and future customers with its newly formed regional team.

About emnify

emnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The emnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. emnify's cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning emnify IoT SuperNetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT and soon satellite) in over 180 countries from more than 25 cloud regions and counting. emnify's solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscale cloud service providers, system integrators, and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.

