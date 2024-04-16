Exyte acquires Kinetics Group to enhance global leadership in high-tech facility solutions

Kinetics is a globally leading provider of installation services and equipment

Company serves high-tech industries such as semiconductor, biopharma, and batteries

2,500 employees at more than 20 locations worldwide

Exyte to enter technical facility management business

Exyte CEO Büchele: "Kinetics is a perfect complement to Exyte to benefit from ongoing investments in high-tech facilities."

STUTTGART, Germany and PLEASANTON, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of high-tech facilities, plans the acquisition of Kinetics Group ("Kinetics"). Kinetics is a globally leading provider of installation services, equipment, as well as technical facility management. Exyte and investment firm Quadriga Capital have signed the respective contracts. The purchase price has been agreed to remain confidential. The transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

Kinetics specializes in meeting the needs of the biopharma and semiconductor industries. The company's clients include globally operating technology and market leaders. Kinetics offers a global presence with more than 20 locations worldwide. Its engineering, production, and service capacities are spread across Asia, Europe, and North America. In 2023, around 2,500 employees generated revenue of above 500 million euro. In the coming years, Kinetics intends to continue its strong profitable growth in all of its business segments.

By combining Kinetics' robust portfolio and expertise with its own, Exyte further solidifies its position as a leading provider of complex solutions for the biopharma, semiconductor, and high-tech sectors. This strategic move not only broadens Exyte's service offerings but also reinforces its commitment to facilitating the sustainable growth of high-tech industries around the world.

Addition of technical facility management to Exyte's portfolio

With the acquisition of Kinetics, Exyte also ventures into the field of technical facility management. Among the services offered in this business segment are site planning, sourcing, installation, and operation of state-of-the-art process facilities, as well as management of storage and delivery of specialty utilities. Technical Facility management services enable Exyte to extend its business activities beyond the engineering, planning, and construction phases, ensuring the continuity of its client relationships by offering services during operations.

"Whether it's semiconductors, battery cells or biopharma - clients in our target sectors continue to invest in expanding their capacities. Kinetics is a perfect complement to Exyte to benefit from these ongoing investments in high-tech facilities. Together, we will seize the emerging opportunities and continue to offer our customers innovative and reliable solutions," says Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte. "Kinetics' impressive track record and their commitment to excellence in engineering, production, and service across the globe aligns with our vision to be the leading global partner for the high-tech industries we serve," Büchele continues.

"We are very excited about becoming part of Exyte," Peter Maris, CEO of Kinetics, commented. "Kinetics and Exyte share the same high standards in terms of technical expertise and project execution. Together, we will be able to even more comprehensively serve the demands of our customers all over the world. Exyte and Kinetics are both well-recognized players in their respective markets, and we are convinced that the combination of the two will allow us to further accelerate our growth."

Jörg Mugrauer, Managing Partner at Quadriga Capital Eigenkapitalberatung GmbH, advising Quadriga Capital, stated: "Due to the hard work of the highly experienced and dedicated Kinetics team worldwide, the revenues of Kinetics have increased fivefold, and the employee base has been quadrupled within our investment period, transforming Kinetics into a global system provider for high purity solutions. Exyte is the perfect partner and new shareholder for Kinetics to continue its growth path in the upcoming years."

Strategic move for Exyte's Business Area Technology & Services

Under the terms of the acquisition, Kinetics will operate within Exyte's Business Area Technology & Services (T&S), leveraging the combined strengths to foster innovation and growth. T&S consists of entities that provide cleanroom technology, installation services, and equipment for subsystems to their clients as well as off-site manufacturing (OSM). Since its inception in 2020, the Business Area Technology & Services has experienced strong growth. In 2023, sales increased by 25 percent to more than 960 million euro. With the acquisition of Kinetics, T&S is targeting further accelerated profitable growth.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of built complete solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. In 2023, the company generated sales of €7.1 billion with around 9.900 employees worldwide. www.exyte.net

More information about Kinetics can be found on www.kinetics.net.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388194/Exyte_Acquires_Kinetics_Group.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1487100/Exyte_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Samy Abdel Aal

Public Relations Manager

+49 172 840 33 01

samy.abdelaal@exyte.net

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exyte-acquires-kinetics-group-to-enhance-global-leadership-in-high-tech-facility-solutions-302117760.html