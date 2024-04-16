Sud Renovables has installed a pilot vertical rooftop PV system on one of its facilities in Barcelona, Spain. The array features two 500 W bifacial modules from US-based SunPower and two microinverters from Enphase Energy. From pv magazine Spain Spanish rooftop PV installer SUD Renovables has deployed vertical bifacial solar panels on the rooftop of its warehouse in Avinyó, Barcelona, Spain. The system features two 500 W P6 panels from US-based SunPower and two IQ8P microinverters from Enphase Energy. "The mounting structures have been designed according to the wind characteristics of the area, ...

