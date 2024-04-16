Anzeige
WKN: A140P3 | ISIN: DK0060655629
Stuttgart
16.04.24
09:22 Uhr
27,620 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
16.04.2024 | 11:46
102 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DFDS A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 17 April 2024. 



ISIN:         DK0060655629             
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:         DFDS                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 58,631,578 shares (DKK 1,172,631,560)
------------------------------------------------------------
Change:        661,981 shares (DKK 13,239,620)   
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  57,969,597 shares (DKK 1,159,391,940)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 20                
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DFDS                 
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3308                 
------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
