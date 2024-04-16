Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: DFDS A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 17 April 2024. ISIN: DK0060655629 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: DFDS ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 58,631,578 shares (DKK 1,172,631,560) ------------------------------------------------------------ Change: 661,981 shares (DKK 13,239,620) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 57,969,597 shares (DKK 1,159,391,940) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 20 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DFDS ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3308 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66