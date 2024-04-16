EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde Recognized on 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® List



16.04.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Linde Recognized on 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® List Woking, UK, April 16, 2024 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) announced today that it has received the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition from Ethisphere, Linde's fourth consecutive year of inclusion. The annual list highlights organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance programs. Companies are subject to a detailed assessment across five categories, including ethics & compliance; environmental & social impact; culture of ethics; governance and third-party management. In 2024, 136 honorees were recognized from 20 countries and across 44 industries. Linde is the only industrial gases company included on the 2024 list. "Linde's gases and technologies are used every minute of every day around the world. Our teams work with customers, suppliers and communities across every sector, and they do so while upholding the highest levels of ethics and integrity," said Sanjiv Lamba, Chief Executive Officer, Linde. "I am pleased to see their consistent effort and dedication recognized by Ethisphere." About Linde Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com







