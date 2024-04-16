Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings to reduce the spread of pathogens, announces participation in the 12th annual Scottsdale Capital Event sponsored by Capital Events Management ("CEM") to be held in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 19-21, 2024.

This event will give top-tier investors the opportunity to meet FendX's CEO, Dr. Carolyn Myers for one-on-one meetings and provide for networking opportunities throughout the event.

"We are excited to be attending another conference hosted by CEM where we will have the opportunity to meet with investors and share with them the progress we are making with our nano-coating projects, including optimizing the pilot manufacturing process for our REPELWRAP film, as well as next steps to prepare us for commercial production of our film," said Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO and President of FendX. "We are pleased with the accomplishments we achieved in 2023 and during the first quarter of 2024 and we remain committed to advancing our nanotechnology projects throughout the remainder of 2024."

The Company also announces that it has entered into an investor relations services agreement with Black Swan Solutions Inc. (dba VHLA Media) ("Black Swan") on April 15, 2024. Pursuant to the agreement, Black Swan has agreed to provide investor communication and digital marketing services to the Company for a period of one month commencing on or about May 13, 2024 until June 12, 2024 in exchange for a fee of CDN $25,000 plus GST. The term may be renewed for subsequent periods of one or more months at the discretion of the Company. The services include content creation, digital and social media marketing. Black Swan and its principals are arm's length to the Company. Black Swan contact information is as follows: 14301-312 256th, Maple Ridge, BC, attention: Dawson Ignatieff, dawson@vhlamedia.com, telephone: 604-762-1611.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people's lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has an exclusive worldwide license to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

