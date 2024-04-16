Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company") a Canadian manufacturer of industrial, fuel-free power solutions, is set to complete the delivery of an initial order of fuel-free power packs to a California-based utility, marking a significant milestone in the state's renewable energy transition efforts.

This milestone delivery represents California's commitment to transitioning to renewable energy by providing clean and reliable power without the need for idling or running small gas or diesel engines. This initial order of Hybrid Power Solutions' best-selling Batt Pack Pro units will offer a cleaner and safer way to operate utility fleet vehicles, paving the way for future retrofits of existing vehicles.

"We are thrilled to support California's renewable energy goals with our advanced fuel-free power packs," said Francois Byrne, CEO at Hybrid Power Solutions. "This delivery is well-timed as the state has now begun to ban specific types of gas or diesel generators."

The Batt Pack Pro, originally designed for the mining sector and now deployed across transit, construction, and military operations, provides safe and reliable power for work crews and utility fleets. With 5,000W continuous power and up to 10,000W surge capacity, the Batt Pack Pro is exceptionally versatile and designed for daily use in extreme environments.

Key features of the Batt Pack Pro include its shock and vibration resistance, making it the perfect power solution for mobile applications. Engineered to operate in temperatures ranging from -30°C (-22°F) to 50°C (122°F), the Batt Pack Pro is suitable for indoor or outdoor use in any weather conditions.

"We anticipate additional orders as retrofit plans and parallel customer applications come into play," added Francois Byrne. "Hybrid Power Solutions remains committed to providing innovative fuel-free power solutions that contribute to a sustainable future."

For further information, inquiries, or media opportunities, please contact:

On behalf of the company

Francois Byrne

CEO and Director

invest@hybridps.ca

1 (866) 549-2743

www.investhps.com

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in the development of sustainable energy solutions, offering products that redefine how industries approach access to power and energy storage. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, HPS continues to lead the way in providing scalable, cost effective power solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be", "intends", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205595

SOURCE: Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.