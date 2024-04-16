Joe the Juice ("the Company"), an urban juice bar and coffee concept selling freshly prepared juices, shakes, sandwiches, and coffee using natural and organic ingredients, today announced that Jeffrey Lawrence, a seasoned foodservice, consumer retail, franchising, and technology industry executive, has joined the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Lawrence's appointment will support Joe the Juice as it further accelerates its growth and expansion in international markets.

Mr. Lawrence brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in building and franchising digitally enabled foodservice and consumer brands. He previously served in global senior leadership roles at Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), including as Executive Vice President and CFO. Over his two-decade tenure at Domino's, Mr. Lawrence helped spearhead the international development and growth of the brand, including key roles in the company's 2004 IPO, digital transformation initiatives, and partnerships with major U.S. and international franchisees. Following his time at Domino's, Mr. Lawrence served as CFO of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer apparel brand, where he helped to lead the company's 2021 IPO, and then as CFO at ShiftKey, a technology-enabled platform that connects licensed professionals with healthcare facilities. He currently serves as an independent board member at both Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) and Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF).

Thomas Nørøxe, Chief Executive Officer of Joe the Juice, said, "I am delighted to welcome Jeff to the Joe the Juice Board. He brings deep experience in developing global consumer brands, with a decades-long track record of driving growth and value creation. We look forward to leveraging Jeff's insights as we accelerate Joe the Juice's expansion, with a strategic focus on building our digital momentum, augmenting our omni-channel experience, and driving store rollouts and franchising initiatives in key international markets."

Jeffrey Lawrence commented, "I have long admired Joe the Juice for its brand resonance. The food and beverage market continues to rapidly evolve as consumers demand convenient and healthy choices prepared with intention. Joe the Juice meets this market opportunity, as evidenced by its strong performance to date and ambitious plans to introduce its offering to more customers. I look forward to supporting the Company in this exciting phase of growth."

Joe the Juice currently operates more than 360 locations across 18 countries spanning the UK and Europe, U.S., Middle East, and Asia. Capitalizing on strong customer demand, the Company's enhanced digital distribution channels, which currently account for 30% of sales, as well as its strong franchising partnerships have enabled it to rapidly expand its regional presence in key markets. In November 2023, Joe the Juice announced a majority investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth investor, further deepening its partnership with the firm following its initial strategic minority growth investment in 2016.

Mr. Lawrence received a BBA from Wayne State University and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He is a Certified Public Accountant (registered status) in the state of Michigan.

