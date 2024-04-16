Anzeige
16.04.2024 | 12:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nordic Flanges Group AB

With effect from April 17, 2024, the subscription rights in Nordic Flanges
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including April 26, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   NFGAB TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021923737              
Order book ID:  332142                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        




With effect from April 17, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Nordic Flanges
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including May 22, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   NFGAB BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021923745              
Order book ID:  332141                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
