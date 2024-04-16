Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Nordic Flanges Group AB

With effect from April 17, 2024, the subscription rights in Nordic Flanges Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 26, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NFGAB TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021923737 Order book ID: 332142 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 17, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Nordic Flanges Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 22, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NFGAB BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021923745 Order book ID: 332141 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB