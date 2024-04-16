Anzeige
16.04.2024 | 12:24
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Results of Adjourned Class Meetings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION

16 April 2024

Invesco Select Trust plc

Results of Adjourned Class Meetings

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Adjourned Class Meetings of the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity share classes held today.

As announced at 7.00 a.m. on 28 March 2024, the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Class Meetings did not meet their quorum requirements and, as such, these meetings were adjourned. For the adjourned Class Meetings the quorum was one member attending in person or by proxy (holding any number of shares).

All Resolutions at the Adjourned Class Meetings of the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity share classes were passed and the results are shown below.

The Company will now proceed with the Tender Offers and the reclassification of the non-Global Share Classes and will make further announcements in due course.

UK Equity Class Meeting:

Special resolution:

Votes For (including votes at the discretion of
the Chairman)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

1.

9,901,271

99.3

68,051

0.7

32,194

Managed Liquidity Class Meeting:

Special resolution:

Votes For (including votes at the discretion of
the Chairman)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

1.

104,795

80.0

26,270

20.0

2,796

The voting rights for the above Class Meetings were one vote per share.

The Company expects to make further announcements in due course.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 15 February 2024, unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

Invesco Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 20 7543 3559

James Poole, Company Secretary

Invesco Fund Managers Limited

+44 (0)20 7543 3500

Will Ellis

John Armstrong-Denby

Winterflood Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 0000

Neil Morgan

Darren Willis

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

James King

Will Talkington


