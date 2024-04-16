Invesco Select Trust Plc - Results of Adjourned Class Meetings
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16
16 April 2024
Invesco Select Trust plc
Results of Adjourned Class Meetings
The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Adjourned Class Meetings of the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity share classes held today.
As announced at 7.00 a.m. on 28 March 2024, the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Class Meetings did not meet their quorum requirements and, as such, these meetings were adjourned. For the adjourned Class Meetings the quorum was one member attending in person or by proxy (holding any number of shares).
All Resolutions at the Adjourned Class Meetings of the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity share classes were passed and the results are shown below.
The Company will now proceed with the Tender Offers and the reclassification of the non-Global Share Classes and will make further announcements in due course.
UK Equity Class Meeting:
Special resolution:
Votes For (including votes at the discretion of
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
1.
9,901,271
99.3
68,051
0.7
32,194
Managed Liquidity Class Meeting:
Special resolution:
Votes For (including votes at the discretion of
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
1.
104,795
80.0
26,270
20.0
2,796
The voting rights for the above Class Meetings were one vote per share.
The Company expects to make further announcements in due course.
Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 15 February 2024, unless the context otherwise requires.
