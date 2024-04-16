Invesco Select Trust Plc - Results of Adjourned Class Meetings

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

16 April 2024

Invesco Select Trust plc

Results of Adjourned Class Meetings

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Adjourned Class Meetings of the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity share classes held today.

As announced at 7.00 a.m. on 28 March 2024, the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Class Meetings did not meet their quorum requirements and, as such, these meetings were adjourned. For the adjourned Class Meetings the quorum was one member attending in person or by proxy (holding any number of shares).

All Resolutions at the Adjourned Class Meetings of the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity share classes were passed and the results are shown below.

The Company will now proceed with the Tender Offers and the reclassification of the non-Global Share Classes and will make further announcements in due course.

UK Equity Class Meeting:

Special resolution: Votes For (including votes at the discretion of

the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld 1. 9,901,271 99.3 68,051 0.7 32,194

Managed Liquidity Class Meeting:

Special resolution: Votes For (including votes at the discretion of

the Chairman) % Votes Against % Votes Withheld 1. 104,795 80.0 26,270 20.0 2,796

The voting rights for the above Class Meetings were one vote per share.

The Company expects to make further announcements in due course.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 15 February 2024, unless the context otherwise requires.

