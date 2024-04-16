Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO) on April 14, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the FOMO/USDT trading pair, which went live at 14:00 UTC.





FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO) is a decentralized, members-only platform focusing on the launch and liquidity support of memecoins, starting on the Base network and moving to extend to Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and SUI, using its native $FOMO token for project backing and liquidity provisioning.

Introducing FOMO BULL CLUB: NFT-driven memecoin launchpad and liquidity hub

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO). This innovative, members-only platform merges the dynamic worlds of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), focusing on the burgeoning memecoin sector. Initially supporting memecoins on the Base network, FMBC has ambitions to extend its reach to include major blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and SUI. The club operates as a decentralized launchpad and liquidity hub, where member NFT holders can propose and vote on the launch or relaunch of memecoins, contributing to their launch liquidity pools and shaping the future of the memecoin landscape.

At the heart of FMBC's ecosystem is the $FOMO token, which serves as both a social and liquidity currency. It facilitates the support for community-launched memecoin projects and acts as a pivotal component in maintaining reserve liquidity for these ventures. Membership is acquired through an exclusive NFT collection, granting holders the right to participate in the project's governance through proposals and voting. This dual utility of the $FOMO token underscores its role in project support and liquidity provision, ensuring a sustainable and vibrant memecoin marketplace within the FMBC platform.

FMBC distinguishes itself with a fully automated and decentralized launch process for memecoins, incorporating liquidity farming, LPT staking, and farming to provide immediate utility and sustainability for memecoin launches. The platform's commitment to transparency and community empowerment is evident through its no-gatekeepers, 100% community-enabled ethos, promising no rug pulls and a fully audited smart contract system. By offering a novel approach to memecoin launches, combined with robust DeFi mechanics and a dedicated community known as THE HERD, FMBC aims to be at the forefront of the next wave of crypto innovation, offering unparalleled opportunities for its members.

About FOMO Token

Based on BASE, FOMO has a total supply of 100 billion (i.e. 100,000,000,000). The FOMO token distribution allocates 30% to airdrops, 20% to token sales, 10% to ecosystem development, 5% to exchange liquidity, 12% to the treasury, 4% to the developer team, 16% to contributors, and 3% to advisors. The FOMO token made its debut on the LBank Exchange at 14:00 UTC on April 14, 2024. Investors interested in FOMO can easily buy and sell on the LBank Exchange.

