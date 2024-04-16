Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
16.04.2024 | 12:30
TwentyFour Income Fund - Factsheet & Commentary - March 2024(correction)

TwentyFour Income Fund - Factsheet & Commentary - March 2024(correction)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

Monthly Factsheet was incorrect in the version published at 08:55 today.

16/04/2024

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of March 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

www.twentyfourincomefund.com

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson



© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.