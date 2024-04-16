Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.04.2024
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2024 | 12:34
Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Play'n Go

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark has reached a deal with the leading online software provider Play'n Go. This agreement will see the quantity of games available to Danish players expanded as a result of the addition of several Play'n Go titles.

Play'n Go has become a pillar of the online gaming industry since its founding in 2005. Most recently, the company scored a hat-trick of award wins at the 5Star iGaming Media Starlet Awards, claiming the prestigious titles of Slots Provider of the Year, Mobile Supplier of the Year, and Game of the Year.

NetBetDenmark's customers can now experience the thrilling excitement of a wide variety of Play'n Go slot games, with the flagship titles including Book of Dead, Legacy of Dead and Reactoonz - each one crafted to provide plenty of entertainment.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "At NetBet, we understand the widespread appeal of slots - they offer players a unique experience while being straightforward at the same time. Play'n Go have created a large variety of excellent slot games, and this makes them an ideal partner as we look to expand the range of entertainment we can offer on our website."

Danish players who are looking to explore these games and more can now head straight over to the NetBet Denmark website and experience the new Play'n Go titles for themselves.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk/



© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
