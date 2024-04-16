Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless e-commerce personalization, today announced it has expanded its relationship with Boohoo Group, a leading online fashion group. Already a customer of Bloomreach's omnichannel marketing automation with built-in CDP capabilities, Boohoo will now introduce AI-powered search and merchandising from Bloomreach across a number of its brands, including PrettyLittleThing, Boohoo, BoohooMAN, and Karen Millen.

"We've had a really successful partnership with Bloomreach these past few years, and it made sense to extend that partnership into another critical area of our e-commerce operations," said Nicki Capstick, Chief Marketing Officer, PrettyLittleThing.com. "The ability to use first party data to extend personalization from our marketing campaigns to our on-site and in-app search and merchandising experience is a game changer. We look forward to seeing the ways in which this will enhance the shopping experience for our millions of customers."

Since adopting Bloomreach across its 13 portfolio brands in 2021, Boohoo has maximized data-driven personalization across its marketing campaigns. Empowered by the flexibility of a single view of data, teams have been able to reach the right customers with the right content at the right time. As a result, Boohoo has seen increases in conversion rates across programs, in addition to increases in return on investment.

Now, with Bloomreach's e-commerce search and merchandising, Boohoo will be able to extend that personalization further into the customer journey. Bloomreach's unique combination of real-time customer data and robust product data will enable merchandisers to serve personalized, on-site and in-app journeys that mirror existing marketing campaigns. This includes the ability to boost and rank products using real-time customer data, connecting customers with the products they want to buy while still prioritizing business metrics.

"Boohoo has always been at the forefront of retail innovation, and we've been proud to play a role in their marketing personalization journey," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO, Bloomreach. "With the addition of our search and merchandising solution, they're going to unlock a new level of personalization one that spans the entire customer journey and offers limitless possibilities for growth. We can't wait to see all they'll achieve."

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach's AI for e-commerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks Spencer.

