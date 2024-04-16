Second Quarter Dividend 2024

Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate

On March 5, 2024, Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announced its intention to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ("Q2 Dividend"). The Q2 Dividend will be paid on May 7, 2024, to shareholders who were on the register as at 8:00pm (ET) on March 15, 2024.

Eligible shareholders will receive their dividends in US dollars ("USD"), unless an election to receive dividends in pounds sterling ("GBP") is completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Q2 Dividend, was April 8, 2024, and was communicated to shareholders on March 5, 2024.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Q2 Dividend in GBP:

Dividend declared in USD Exchange rate (GBP/USD) Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in GBP $0.79 per share 1.2494 £0.63 per share

The GBP dividend per share figure has been rounded down to the nearest pence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240416616788/en/

Contacts:

Inquiries:



Kate McCormick, Company Secretary, Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications, Mobile: +1 224 285 2410