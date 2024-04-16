MindBio Therapeutics: Lender Requests to Convert Loan to MindBio Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO)(Frankfurt:WF6), (the "Company" or "MindBio") is pleased to announce Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd has requested to convert CAD$100,000 of its loan to 2,000,000 MindBio shares ("Shares") at $0.05 per Share. All Shares will be subject to a hold period of four-months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

MindBio is a leading biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take-home Microdosing (MB22001) human clinical trials. MB22001 is MindBio's lead candidate drug, a proprietary titratable form of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) designed for take-home microdosing. MindBio is a leader in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development and digital therapeutics, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials in 80 healthy partipicipants, has a Phase 2a clinical trial just completed microdosing in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2B clinical trial currently underway microdosing in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress. MindBio invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

