2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Releases New Insights for Post-Closing Builder Support and Eclipses the 1 Million Mark for Service Requests

2-10 NewHome Care Helps Address the Need to Fulfill Homeowner Expectations and Enhance Builder Reputations

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, the industry leader in new-home warranty administration and post-closing solutions for home builders, recently released new insights and recommendations about the effects post-closing support can have on home builder reputations.

The insights, featured in BUILDER Online, offer home builders strategies to improve customer satisfaction, operational efficiency and profitability using 2-10 NewHome Care, an evolution of 2-10's post-closing support solution.

"The statistics show that post-closing customer support is critical to provide an exceptional customer experience and often doesn't meet expectations across numerous industries, including home building," said 2-10's Senior Vice President of New Home Kevin Miller. "Managing post-closing experiences is a challenge for home builders because homeowners have higher service expectations that can be difficult to manage without the right tools and processes, such as 2-10 NewHome Care."

2-10's research has shown that there is an average of 10 post-closing items reported per home. Additionally, an NAHB study shows that 73% of home builders are concerned about the cost or availability of quality labor.

"Having eclipsed the 1 million mark for service requests, we've accumulated numerous insights on three of the biggest elements of post-closing support builders request: clear claim-intake documentation; customizable process flows that fit their businesses; and a clear way to track who's doing what and when regarding their warranty admin teams, sub-contractors and homeowners," said Miller. "2-10 NewHome Care is the result of our efforts to fulfill the post-closing needs home builders have and enhance their reputations."

2-10 NewHome Care uniquely combines 2-10's accumulated expertise from over 40 years of warranty management experience with customizable technology, enabling builders to offer exceptional post-closing customer service, provide peace of mind and increase operational efficiency. With one in five new homes in the United States enrolled in the 2-10 New Home Warranty Program, thousands of 2-10 Builder Members can soon take advantage of 2-10 NewHome Care.

You can read the article here: How Post-Closing Support Affects Your Success.

