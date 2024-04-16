Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Biotech-Perle kurz vor entscheidender Meilenstein-Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.04.2024 | 13:02
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2-10 Home Buyers Warranty Releases New Insights for Post-Closing Builder Support and Eclipses the 1 Million Mark for Service Requests

2-10 NewHome Care Helps Address the Need to Fulfill Homeowner Expectations and Enhance Builder Reputations

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, the industry leader in new-home warranty administration and post-closing solutions for home builders, recently released new insights and recommendations about the effects post-closing support can have on home builder reputations.

2-10 NewHome Care

2-10 NewHome Care
2-10 NewHome Care, Post-Closing Support

The insights, featured in BUILDER Online, offer home builders strategies to improve customer satisfaction, operational efficiency and profitability using 2-10 NewHome Care, an evolution of 2-10's post-closing support solution.

"The statistics show that post-closing customer support is critical to provide an exceptional customer experience and often doesn't meet expectations across numerous industries, including home building," said 2-10's Senior Vice President of New Home Kevin Miller. "Managing post-closing experiences is a challenge for home builders because homeowners have higher service expectations that can be difficult to manage without the right tools and processes, such as 2-10 NewHome Care."

2-10's research has shown that there is an average of 10 post-closing items reported per home. Additionally, an NAHB study shows that 73% of home builders are concerned about the cost or availability of quality labor.

"Having eclipsed the 1 million mark for service requests, we've accumulated numerous insights on three of the biggest elements of post-closing support builders request: clear claim-intake documentation; customizable process flows that fit their businesses; and a clear way to track who's doing what and when regarding their warranty admin teams, sub-contractors and homeowners," said Miller. "2-10 NewHome Care is the result of our efforts to fulfill the post-closing needs home builders have and enhance their reputations."

2-10 NewHome Care uniquely combines 2-10's accumulated expertise from over 40 years of warranty management experience with customizable technology, enabling builders to offer exceptional post-closing customer service, provide peace of mind and increase operational efficiency. With one in five new homes in the United States enrolled in the 2-10 New Home Warranty Program, thousands of 2-10 Builder Members can soon take advantage of 2-10 NewHome Care.

You can read the article here: How Post-Closing Support Affects Your Success.

About 2-10

One in five new homes in the U.S. is enrolled in the industry-leading 2-10 New Home Warranty Program. Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

Contact Information

Lauren Miller
Associate Marketing Manager
lamiller@2-10.com
877-777-1344

SOURCE: 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.