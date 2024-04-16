Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Launches Cardiac Monitoring Pilot Program with Major Hospital Network

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a leading Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company revolutionizing the medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare field, launched a pilot program with a major hospital network, encompassing over 50 hospitals across multiple states. The pilot program will demonstrate the value of Biotricity's cardiac monitoring solutions, setting the stage for a potential large-scale commercial rollout across the network.

"Our partnerships with leading Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) have rapidly enhanced our visibility and market reach, and this latest pilot program is a direct result of that improved access," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity founder and CEO. "We now have access to nine out of 10 hospitals through our GPO partners, placing us in an extremely strong position to secure additional pilot programs with other major hospital networks.Ultimately, our advanced hardware and proprietary software solutions are highly scalable. Successful pilots like this are crucial as they demonstrate the real-world impact and scalability of our solutions, setting the stage for widespread adoption across the healthcare landscape. Combined with our expanded reach, this not only strengthens our market position, it significantly accelerates our path to profitability."

As part of the pilot program, Biotricity will collaborate closely with the hospital network to gather data, refine patient interaction protocols, and enhance the overall utility of its technology suite. This initiative is expected to provide valuable insights that will further drive the evolution of Biotricity's solutions suite to deliver award-winning, best-in-class predictive monitoring tools that pave the way for groundbreaking disease profiling, enhanced patient management, and a transformative approach to disease prevention.

Biotricity's technology-as-a-service model ensures that state-of-the-art tools are accessible without the prohibitive costs typically associated with advanced medical technologies. Biotricity's suite of innovative remote diagnostic and patient monitoring solutions address a $35 billion market opportunity.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

