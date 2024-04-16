BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 15 April 2024 were:

647.53p Capital only

653.15p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 104,660 Ordinary shares on 15th April 2024, the Company has 92,571,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,638,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.