Integrated provider of drug development and manufacturing services to leverage Signet's pharma services expertise for business growth.

Curida Holding AS ("Curida") has announced a significant growth investment from Signet Healthcare Partners ("Signet"), a New York-based healthcare private equity firm. This strategic partnership will enable Curida to accelerate its expansion plans, including enhancing facility capabilities and growing its industry position.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Curida is an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") specializing in the use of blow-fill-seal ("BFS") and nasal spray technologies, as well as antibody manufacturing. Curida provides outsourced development and manufacturing of aseptic and non-aseptic liquid BFS and nasal spray formatted drugs, and serves the diagnostics industry with monoclonal antibodies. Curida's customer base ranges from small to medium-sized pharmaceutical, medical devices, and biotech companies, delivering solutions in drug development and GMP manufacturing globally.

In conjunction with Signet's investment, Signet is joining the Board of Directors, and Ole J. Dahlberg has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. Dahlberg has more than 20 years of experience from leadership roles in the life science market and is former Vice President General Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific in California, USA. Dahlberg stated, "We are very pleased to welcome Signet as a significant shareholder in Curida. Signet brings strong relevant industry experience and a track record of CDMO investing. Signet is co-investing alongside Curida's existing shareholders Canica, Investinor, Klaveness, and Farvatn. We are excited by the opportunity to further accelerate innovation and advance productivity for our pharma and biotech customers in their work to deliver medicines and therapeutics to benefit patients. On behalf of the board, I want to thank Per Thoresen, who has been acting Chairman of the Board and for his valuable contributions to Curida over the past 9 years."

Additionally, the Board has appointed Anders Larsson, the Company's Chief Operating Officer, as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1st, 2024. Larsson comes with extensive experience in management, operations, and strategic development from the pharma industry. His former roles include CEO of Boots Pharmacy/Alliance Healthcare in Norway (Cencora). In addition, Larsson has experience from various roles in the food beverage industry with Orkla and Carlsberg. Larsson holds an MSc in Chemical Engineering from Chalmers University and Imperial College and a BSc in Finance from Gothenburg University.

Signet Managing Director Nikhil Puri said, "We are proud to partner with Curida and support their robust growth strategy. The Company's strong values, commitment to excellence, and strategic vision align nicely with our investment philosophy. We look forward to contributing to Curida's success in the coming years. We were attracted to Curida due to its strong, differentiated manufacturing capabilities, customer-centric approach, and management team strength. We see a strong opportunity for Signet to leverage its network and prior CDMO investment experience to accelerate growth."

DNB Markets served as financial advisor, and Advokatfirmaet Simonsen Vogt Wiig served as legal advisor to Curida. Sheppard, Mullin, Richter Hampton LLP and Advokatfirmaet Selmer served as legal advisors to Signet. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Curida Group

Curida offers contract development and manufacturing solutions to European pharmaceutical and biotech companies globally. Curida focuses on aseptic and non-aseptic liquid manufacturing and specializes in blow-fill-seal ("BFS") and nasal spray technologies to serve the Small Molecules pharmaceutical and medical device market. For biologics, Curida offers upstream- and downstream processing of monoclonal antibodies for in-vitro diagnostics ("IVD"). For more information, visit www.curida.no

About Signet Healthcare Partners

Headquartered in New York, NY, Signet is an established provider of growth capital to innovative healthcare companies. SIGNET invests in commercial-stage healthcare companies that are revenue generating or preparing for commercial launch. The firm invests primarily in pharmaceutical and medical device companies. As an active investor, Signet partners closely with its companies to build their value including facilitating activities between portfolio companies. During Signet's 25-year history, the firm has developed a strong reputation and track record of successful healthcare investments. Signet has raised funds with total capital commitments of over $600 million and has invested in more than 55 companies. For more information, visit www.signethealthcarepartners.com.

