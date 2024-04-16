Pacific Defense, a leading provider of Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, is proud to announce it will continue in its role as the C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) systems engineering, integration, and deployment lead for Palantir's TITAN Prototype Maturation Phase (PMP) Team. Palantir USG, Inc. was recently awarded a prime agreement for the development and delivery of the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) ground station system, the Army's next-generation deep-sensing capability enabled by artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). Pacific Defense's scope entails analysis, design, integration, and test of CMOSS-aligned mission capability to reduce TITAN system size, weight, and power (SWAP) footprint while also providing a modular, open architecture for rapid insertion of next-generation capabilities throughout the life cycle of the TITAN system.

Pacific Defense Modular Open Systems Approach (Graphic: Business Wire)

MOSA technical standards like CMOSS and The Open Group's Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) were expressly created to transform the way weapon systems are designed and supported. These standards unlock a system's technical baseline allowing customers to openly source and insert best-in-breed capabilities at greatly reduced cost and schedule.

"Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the MOSA movement in the US Department of Defense and has been a leading partner of the US Army in creating and delivering CMOSS capabilities," said Travis Slocumb, CEO of Pacific Defense. "Pacific Defense's culture is built on open collaboration with its partners and customers and is proud to continue its partnership with Palantir on the TITAN program."

Palantir's agreement covers the development of 10 TITAN prototypes, including five Advanced and five Basic variants, as well as the integration of new critical technologies and the transition to fielding. Pacific Defense will design and integrate CMOSS systems TITAN Systems Integration Lab (SIL) and Advanced and Basic variants for deployment and test in the Prototype Maturation program.

About Pacific Defense

Headquartered in El Segundo California, Pacific Defense is a leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) solutions development with particular focus on the C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and The Open Group's Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standards. Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms and C2 capabilities to US and International customers. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.

