Marc Holme joins as new CTO from Collins Aerospace

Electric flight pioneer is on course for further growth and series of test flights in later this year

Evolito Limited, the pioneer of world-leading axial-flux electric motors, power electronics, and battery solutions for aerospace applications, announces the appointment of Marc Holme as CTO, as it prepares for future growth.

Marc Holme, CTO, Evolito (Photo: Business Wire)

Marc Holme joins as CTO to lead the technology development and the future roadmap of the axial-flux e-motor and propulsion product family. He has a 24-year tenure in aviation, most recently at Collins Aerospace where he was Senior Director of Engineering. Holme's deep technical background has seen him lead multiple aircraft system electrification programs from Airbus A380 to Boeing 787, and many technology acquisition programs.

Commenting on his appointment, Marc Holme, CTO, Evolito said:

"I'm excited to join Evolito to continue the progression towards more sustainable aviation through electrification. The advanced electric motor technology that originated for the automotive market is being adapted and improved by Evolito to enable aerospace applications where weight, efficiency and safety are critical. Combined with its leading motor control electronics and battery technologies, Evolito is well positioned to reach scalable and sustainable electric aviation."

The new C-suite hire follows a phenomenal year for the company, having received Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the UK Civil Aviation Authority for electric propulsion system products in December 2023. Evolito is already working with a number of OEM partners, developing motors and propulsion systems for a variety of eVTOL, Urban Air Mobility and fixed-wing applications, and expects a series of customer test flights later this year.

Dr. Chris Harris, Evolito CEO and co-founder said:

"The whole company is delighted to welcome Marc to the growing Evolito family. I'm extremely proud of what we have created here at Evolito, and our success is a reflection of our hugely talented and dedicated team, driven by a common passion for sustainable mobility. The electrification of flight is one of the most exciting market opportunities of our time, and Evolito's innovative new technology and ability to scale means we are well positioned to meet this fast-emerging demand."

Founded in July 2021, Evolito has grown its experienced team from 15 to over 200. It was recently awarded 2nd place in four award categories in the 2023 Best Companies100 Best Place To Work. In July 2022, Evolito acquired and later integrated Electroflight batteries into the business to offer complete propulsion solutions that are fully optimised for future aircraft applications. Amongst other partners, it works with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions who provide motor and inverters for its hydrogen aircraft demonstrator the Fresson project.

Evolito is making all-electric flight a reality by offering world-leading electric axial flux motors, motor control units and battery systems for the aerospace market. Evolito's electric propulsion systems offer the highest power, torque, and energy densities in class and are inherently more robust than alternative technologies mission critical in eVTOL, Urban Air Mobility and fixed-wing applications. The privately-held company is based in Oxford. Evolito's investors include B-Flexion and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE).

Marc Holme, CTO, Evolito boasts 24 years of experience in aviation and a further 5 in automotive. Prior to joining Evolito, Holme was Senior Director Engineering at Collins Aerospace. He has also worked for UTC Aerospace Systems and Goodrich. Holme has a masters in power electronics and drives from The University of Birmingham.

