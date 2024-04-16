Entergy Corporation: Entergy's Scholars Program Empowers Students for Future Workplace Success

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Last month, Entergy leaders and mentors gathered at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to engage with students of the Entergy Scholars Program. This event was part of Entergy's longstanding partnership with the university, which began in 2018 with our $2 million contribution to help foster student success.

The Entergy Scholars Program is designed to equip students with practical career skills essential for early employment opportunities. This intensive six-week pathway targets college sophomores, juniors, and seniors majoring in engineering, providing them with the necessary tools to pursue internships or full-time positions upon completion.

During the event, the student scholars and their mentors discussed professional development, and university officials shared the benefits of the partnership. Our mentors play a pivotal role in the program's success by offering more than just industry insights. They provide guidance on career development, goal setting, problem-solving, decision-making, idea articulation through role-playing, and recommendations for professional networking resources.

During the event, Rosalyn Howard, Entergy's program manager, was recognized for developing and implementing the Entergy Scholars Program and having a vision for increasing career readiness. Howard's vision for the program centered on enhancing students' career readiness skills and fostering connections between leaders and students to support the workforce in local communities.

"When I was developing the Entergy Scholars Program, my ultimate goal was to create a program to enhance career readiness skills for future talent who could potentially support the workforce in the communities we serve. I envisioned leaders mentoring students to provide valuable insights and offering professional advice from their own experiences," said Howard. "It's also an opportunity to connect students with alumni for support. We want students who are focused, inspired and equipped to enter the workforce."

Betina Brandon, Entergy's director of workforce development and talent pipelines, was honored with the Southern University Hall of Fame Award for her impactful engagement, outstanding dedication and unwavering support for the College of Sciences and Engineering.

The 2024 cohort of Entergy Scholars Program mentors include:

Taiwan Brown, vice president, diversity and workforce strategies

David DuBey, vice president, HR business partners

Amber Lopez, senior manager, HR business partners

Sandra Miller, vice president, external affairs

Letitia Stewart, director, compensation

Drew Thompson, manager, distribution reliability

Chan Tucker, director, project engineering

Jason Willis, vice president, power plant operations

These distinguished leaders are committed to guiding and empowering the next generation of talent in the industry.

