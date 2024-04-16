Cardiawave SA, a French Medtech company that has developed an innovative Non-Invasive Ultrasound Therapy (NIUT) device for the treatment of severe symptomatic calcific aortic stenosis, is delighted to announce the appointment of Olivier Pierron as its new Chief Executive Officer. With more than 25 years of experience in cardiovascular therapies and a passion for innovation, Olivier Pierron brings to Cardiawave invaluable expertise in the development and international commercialization of new medical technologies at a crucial time in the company's growth, following the announcement of positive clinical trial results.

Olivier Pierron, CEO Cardiawave (Photo: Cardiawave)

Before joining Cardiawave, Olivier Pierron held executive roles at some well-known companies in the sector, showing his capabilities as a manager and innovator in organizations at various stages of maturity. His international experience, combined with his involvement in development, acquisition and IPO transactions, makes him a sound strategic choice to lead Cardiawave towards new horizons.

Olivier Pierron, Cardiawave's new CEO, said: "The approach developed by Cardiawave is unique and complements the existing range of cardiology treatments. Being entirely non-invasive, it expands the treatment options of patients suffering from severe symptomatic aortic valve stenosis. I am very honored to be joining this visionary team and to be working with them to bring this disruptive solution to market, in order to treat the largest number of people as quickly as possible. Cardiawave's technology represents a major step forward, one that is acknowledged by the international medical community, and our clinical results are very promising. I am determined to make this innovation a success in our various markets."

As CEO, Olivier Pierron will take on several exciting challenges such as deploying Valvosoft® Cardiawave's innovative non-invasive ultrasound therapy for the treatment of severe symptomatic calcific aortic stenosis in the European market, starting clinical trials in the United States under premarket approval, strengthening strategic partnerships to bolster Cardiawave's international footprint, and leading its Series B funding in order to accelerate its development. Cardiawave has recently reached some key milestones, such as filing its CE Mark application and completing the enrollment of 60 patients in its Valvosoft® Pivotal Study, taking the total number of severe symptomatic calcific aortic stenosis patients being treated to 100, across 12 research centers in four European countries. The six-month results of FIH studies have been published in prestigious scientific journal The Lancet, strengthening Cardiawave's position as a leading innovator in the field of cardiology. Cardiawave is one of the companies supported by the French Tech Health 20 program, has been a member of La French Care healthcare industry association since 2023, and has been a member of the MEDICEN technology cluster, Medtech In France and France Biotech since 2024.

