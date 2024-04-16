Cereno Scientific has taken a step closer to advancing its second asset, CS014, a novel HDAC inhibitor with epigenetic effects, to the clinic with the submission of the clinical trial application (CTA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The CTA is for the first-in-human Phase I trial for CS014, which Cereno is developing for thrombosis prevention, without increased risk of bleeding. We believe this has the potential to address the main limitation of current standard-of-care antithrombotic medicines and offers a sizeable opportunity for Cereno (backed by supportive preclinical data). Subject to clearance from the EMA, management plans to commence the Phase I study in Q224, consistent with prior guided timelines. Cereno's lead asset is CS1, which is in a Phase II trial for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The results are expected in Q324, potentially representing the company's next catalyst, in our view.

