Elin Energy says it has an agreement with key US distributors and will begin with 1 GW of annual PV module production, with plans to increase to 2 GW within 18 months. From pv magazine USA Elin Energy, a Turkish PV module manufacturer, is now producing solar modules in Texas. The company, founded in 1981, has long supplied solar modules to the European solar market. Due to the passage of the US Inflation Reduction Act, it now plans to do the same in the US market. Under the name Sirius PV USA, the company began production in March at a new module factory in Waller County, near Houston, Texas. ...

