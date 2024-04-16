Battle Investment Group, LLC: TRS Services Announces Appointment of Rick Stine to Its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / TRS Services ("TRS"), a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services for component parts of industrial gas turbine engines ("IGTs"), announced today the appointment of Rick Stine to its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to have Rick join the TRS platform as a member of the Board of Directors," said Cliff Orr, Partner with Battle Investment Group. "Rick brings an extensive track record of leading and growing IGT services businesses, and his deep involvement will accelerate TRS's progress as we further strengthen our service offerings and add new customers and capabilities. I look forward to working alongside Rick and the TRS management team to drive TRS's continued expansion and success."

Prior to his involvement with TRS and Battle Investment Group, Stine served as President of StandardAero's Components, Heli & Accessories business unit, where he helped drive significant growth under his leadership. Before StandardAero, Stine served as SVP, President, and COO of HEICO Parts Group, the engine and component parts supply business of HEICO Aerospace. Stine began his career at GE, where he held numerous senior-level engineering positions.

"I am thrilled by the opportunity to serve on the TRS Board of Directors and to help capitalize on the progress this management team has already achieved," said Stine. "TRS has meaningful organic and acquisitive growth opportunities, and I am excited to support the company on its trajectory as a leader in the IGT maintenance and repair industry."

About TRS Services

TRS is a provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul services of component parts for industrial gas turbine engines. The Company predominantly services heavy industrial gas turbine engines, which are used to generate power in natural gas-fired power plants and other heavy industrial applications. TRS also services light industrial and aeroderivative gas turbine engines used for remote, mobile or off-grid power solutions. The Company has a comprehensive set of repair and engineering capabilities and a large library of internally-developed engineering solutions, allowing it to perform a wide range of work in-house for industrial gas turbine service providers, manufacturers, owners, and operators. TRS services turbines from leading manufacturers, including Siemens Energy, General Electric/Alstom, Solar Turbines, Mitsubishi Power, Kawasaki, and others. TRS was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, TX. To find out more, visit www.trsservices.com.

About Battle Investment Group

Battle Investment Group is an Atlanta, Georgia-based, private investment firm that seeks to support the long-term expansion and success of enterprises and management teams operating in the North American defense, government, aerospace, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Firm manages multiple committed investment funds and employs an operating model that allows for long-term focus and commitment to its core operating principles of partnership, quality, and growth. To find out more, visit www.battleinvestmentgroup.com.

