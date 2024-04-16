ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Signs Deal with George Mason University for Augmented Reality Campus Navigation and Experience

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce that George Mason University is signed up for the ARway platform and will be deploying ten spatial maps across the university campus. The rollout is part of a 2024 project aimed at enhancing the campus navigation and campus experience for students. GMU has an undergraduate enrollment of approximately 27,014 and the campus size is 817 acres . ARway.ai is seeing demand from across the globe for University Campus deployments, and is currently deployed in the Middle East at the Suleyman Demirel University in Turkey, In the EU at the Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii), University of Applied Sciences Brandenburg. ARway has also signed multiple new subscriptions with prestigious universities around the globe including Bicol University in Indonesia, DHA Suffa University in Pakistan, University of Alberta in Canada, University College Cork in the UK and German University of Technology in Oman.

The deployment of ARway is scheduled to begin in early summer, allowing the university to test the platform's capabilities extensively before a potential full campus rollout in 2025. 2024 plans include expanding the augmented reality tour to enable students to search for and navigate to various offices and buildings. This will significantly enhance the accessibility of campus resources and improve the overall student experience. The university has already submitted several conference proposals to present findings on this new technology and has dedicated time this summer to further research and development.

ARway.ai is committed to supporting George Mason University in its mission to leverage cutting-edge technology to create inclusive educational environments. This partnership represents a significant step forward in using augmented reality to transform educational spaces into more interactive and supportive ecosystems for all students. The ARway platform will be integrated into George Mason University's ongoing efforts to foster engagement, self-efficacy, and a sense of belonging among students - critical components for college success. Preliminary beta testing of ARway's interactive capabilities has shown promising results in enhancing student interaction and campus navigation.

The university is very excited to experiment with some of the interactivity that ARway provides. Based on their initial beta testing, they believe ARway will be very powerful in engaging and promoting self-efficacy and sense of belonging which are both essential to the long term success of the college experience.

Watch a demo video of ARway's technology at a university campus - click here

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

